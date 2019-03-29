Brass Foundry Brewing Partners With Bill's Distributing for Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brass Foundry Brewing Co. has partnered with Bill's Distributing of Menomonie, WI to expand our distribution territory to western Wisconsin. It's planned that Brass Foundry's products will be available to this new territory in late April to early May of this year. Brass Foundry has been self-distributing in the Minneapolis and St. Paul market for the last eight months and has grown to over 260 locations in a rapid amount of time.

"We are thrilled to be represented by Bill's Distributing in Wisconsin," says John Kraus, head of operations at Brass Foundry. "We've always viewed this part of Wisconsin as really the East side of the Metro market with many of the same consumers going back and forth on a daily basis. Over the last few months, we've had a number of requests from retailers in this market to carry the products so we finally asked them who their best Distributor was and the answer came back loud and clear, Bill's Distributing of Menomonie." Kraus further added, "After getting to know the people at Bill's it became obvious that they were the perfect partner from how we both similarly value the customer and our passion for creating and supplying the best products possible." The company's first two beers, Question 63 IPA and Crazy Hair Blonde, have met with great success since their debut in the Twin Cities market. Later this year the Brewery will be releasing four additional year-round beers. www.brassfoundrybrewing.com

