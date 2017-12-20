Branded Functional Ingredients Reign as Top 2017 Trend in Foods & Beverages

Ease of formulation, science-backed health benefits and consumer awareness drive demand

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage market has seen a plethora of new trends and innovative product launches, but branded functional ingredients topped the charts in interest and success in 2017—a trend anticipated to continue throughout 2018. Demand for healthier versions of everyday foods and beverages that offer additional health benefits continues to rise, and probiotics have shown to be a preferred solution for manufacturers. These companies are choosing to formulate with branded strains, like GanedenBC30®, which are supported by extensive research, formulation assistance, certifications and consumer awareness.

Consumers are increasingly taking a proactive approach to their wellness as compared to a previous reactive approach, causing a rise in demand for functional ingredients as a whole. Ingredients that offer digestive and immune health support—two main concerns for consumers—have seen the most interest, with probiotics at the top of the list for formulation. With a multitude of strains available, manufacturers are sorting through options by choosing science-backed, branded ingredients that offer the support of highly qualified and experienced suppliers. GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086) leads globally, with more than 900 products currently on shelves—over 350 of which launched in 2017.

GanedenBC30's shelf-stable characteristics and survivability, extensive research, multiple health benefits and certifications make it an appealing option for fortification. The extensive number of products boasting the strain has built solid consumer awareness, and the ingredient is continuously listed as a trending option in the probiotic space—showing the power and value in branded, functional ingredients.

"Both ingredient suppliers and CPG manufacturers are realizing that it takes more than just adding a generic ingredient to win the loyalty and trust of label-savvy shoppers," said Michael Bush, president and CEO of Ganeden. "Many of the foods and beverages that find the most success in the natural products space today are fortified with high-quality, branded ingredients that consumers recognize and trust."

The success of branded functional ingredients is drawing attention from global companies, such as Kerry. The company recently selected GanedenBC30 to be brought under its umbrella, joining leading immune health ingredient, Wellmune®. These branded ingredients strengthen Kerry's nutrition and general wellness positioning, and build a solid foundation for expansion into the functional ingredient space—a trend that many companies are taking notice of.

"It's important to understand the trends driving the future of the industry and the solid innovations available within them," said Bush. "Functional ingredients are and will continue to be a driving factor in the food and beverage space; and utilizing them provides ample formulation opportunities for manufacturers to meet a growing consumer demand—one we anticipate will continue to increase throughout upcoming years."

About GanedenBC30:

GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086) is Ganeden's patented probiotic ingredient that can be found in more than 900 leading food, beverage, sports nutrition and companion animal products around the world. Unlike most other probiotic strains, GanedenBC30 is a spore-former which makes it highly stable and allows it to remain viable through most manufacturing processes, three years of shelf life and the low pH of stomach acid. The efficacy of GanedenBC30 is backed by over 25 published studies showing safety, digestive and immune support and protein utilization. GanedenBC30 has an exceptional safety record with FDA GRAS status from the United States FDA. For more information, please visit GanedenBC30.com.

