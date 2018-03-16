Boxed Water Empowers Consumers and Retailers to Give Back Through New "Better for our Planet" Campaign

Boxed Water Activates Consumers to Help Plant Trees in U.S. Forests, Continuing its Partnership with the National Forest Foundation

HOLLAND, Mich., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water, the first national brand of sustainably packaged water, announces its new "Better for our Planet" campaign. Better for our Planet enables consumers to give back to the planet by planting two trees for every picture of Boxed Water posted using #betterplanet starting today and going throughout the summer. Better for our Planet marks the fourth year of Boxed Water's efforts aimed at reforestation. Through a partnership between the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Boxed Water, 612,000 trees have already been planted with many more to come.

"As we've seen since the beginning of our partnership, Boxed Water is truly passionate about our national forests and the important role they play in our health and happiness," said Mary Mitsos, President and CEO of the NFF. "The message of purpose-driven companies, like Boxed Water, resonates with the ever-growing sustainably minded consumer."

Each year, wildfires, infestation and other causes impact an average of 7 million acres of forest land. Last year alone, California experienced the largest fire ever recorded. Vibrant forests are vital for clean water, wildlife, and of course, enjoyment. Boxed Water has a long-term partnership with the NFF through its membership with 1% For The Planet. To date, Boxed Water and the NFF have planted in the Deschutes National Forest, the Custer-Gallatin National Forest, the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, and the Stanislaus National Forest.

"Since 2009, we've seen consumers of all ages looking for a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and other ways to help our planet. This campaign has far exceeded our expectations of reforestation based on consumer response," said Rob Koenen, Chief Marketing Officer of Boxed Water. "By taking the simple action of posting on social media, we will plant two trees. We have built a strong community that is making a big impact and this year we expect even greater participation."

In addition to planting trees, Boxed Water will introduce a sweepstakes in April to reward its consumers for their commitment to the planet. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a "glamping" (i.e. glamorous camping) vacation where they can enjoy beautiful natural landscapes with hotel-worthy amenities. The winner will receive travel accommodations, a luxury tent at an Under Canvas® campground, and a one-year supply of Boxed Water. Additional runner-up prizes will be available.

Consumers can participate digitally through their social media posts and email entries. Retail partners will share the message in stores across the country. Boxed Water will reach an even wider audience through field events that align with its core audience of sustainably-minded millennials, including urban planting activations. More details can be found at boxedwater.com/betterplanet.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site www.boxedwater.com as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforest.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxed-water-empowers-consumers-and-retailers-to-give-back-through-new-better-for-our-planet-campaign-300615094.html

SOURCE Boxed Water Is Better