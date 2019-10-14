Boxed Water Is Better announces sustainability-focused Art of Tea collaboration with launch of organic Boxed Matcha

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better today announced the launch of Boxed Matcha in collaboration with mission-driven tea importer Art of Tea. The bundle includes a 24-pack of 500 mL Boxed Water and 24 Art of Tea Matchasticks, an organic ceremonial grade blend of three Japanese green tea varietals. Simply pour, shake and go. For each product sold, Boxed Water and Art of Tea will plant 24 trees in U.S. National Forests with the National Forest Foundation (NFF).

"At Boxed Water, we're always looking for brands who share our Better Planet ethos," said Boxed Water Chief Marketing Officer Rob Koenen. "With Art of Tea's focus on sustainably grown and sourced ingredients, it's a perfect fit with our own mission to move consumers to more planet-friendly products."

"Sourced from a family farm in Japan, our organic Matchasticks deliver fresh, high-quality matcha – it's perfect for sustainably-minded tea drinkers," said Art of Tea Founder and Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwartz. "We're proud that our partnership with Boxed Water will continue our common goal to support the wellness of both our customers and our planet."

"Consumers can now choose a product that is sustainable to our planet and pure for their health," said Koenen. "Sip the freshest, most bio-available matcha on the market together with 100% purified water without added minerals."

The Boxed Matcha bundle is available starting today on boxedwaterisbetter.com .

About Art of Tea:

Art of Tea is a tea importer and wholesaler based in Los Angeles, California. Using ingredients carefully selected directly from growers, Art of Tea hand blends and custom crafts the world's finest organic teas and botanicals. Art of Tea proudly supplies its products to hospitality businesses and retail customers across the country. Shop Art of Tea at www.artoftea.com or Amazon and be sure to engage with us at @artofteala.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water Is Better®. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that Sustainability Matters™ with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase at retailers nationwide, from its website - www.boxedwaterisbetter.com - as well as Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxed-water-is-better-announces-sustainability-focused-art-of-tea-collaboration-with-launch-of-organic-boxed-matcha-300937171.html

SOURCE Boxed Water Is Better