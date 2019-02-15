Bottled Water Processing Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Technological Innovations in Bottled Water Equipment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Processing Market by Technology, Equipment, Product Type, Packaging Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bottled water processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018, to reach USD 315.96 billion by 2023

The market is driven by an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in bottled water processing equipment, and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes. Additionally, stringent regulatory norms and standards for water quality are expected to increase the demand for ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis filtration technologies during the forecast period.

The still water segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bottled water market in 2018.



On the basis of product type, the bottled water market is segmented into still water and sparkling water. The still water segment is further sub-segmented into still flavored and still unflavored water, while the sparkling water segment is further sub-segmented into sparkling flavored and sparkling unflavored water. The still water segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. Increasing consumption through bulk formats such as coolers, dispensers, and pumps have helped drive the total bottled water processing market forward. On the other hand, smaller pack formats of still bottled water have observed strong availability and demand for household purposes.



The plastic segment in the bottled water market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2023.



On the basis of packaging material, the bottled water market is segmented into plastic, glass, and others (retort pouches, and can packaging). Based on the packaging material, the plastic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bottled water market between 2018 and 2023. Due to their low cost, versatility, and easy availability, plastics are used in a variety of applications. Properties such as durability, safety, hygiene, and lightness of weight have made plastic packaging popular.



The upcoming trend of using plastic as a packaging material for bottled water includes the use of flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, which reduces the required amount of plastic resins used per package. The major bottled water manufacturers are using PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic packaging solutions for potable drinking water. These factors are projected to drive the bottled water market during the forecast period significantly.



The bottled water processing market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The bottled water processing market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific bottled water equipment market is witnessing a trend of offering integrated and multi-functional solutions, due to which the demand for processing, filling, capping and packaging machines are increasing. The government initiatives pertaining to drinking water along with the increasing need for high-quality water are factors projected to propel the demand for bottled water equipment. These developments are projected to drive the growth of this market significantly in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Leading players profiled in this report:

DowDupont (US)

GEA ( Germany )

) Alfa Laval ( Sweden )

) The 3M Company (US)

Company (US) Lenntech B.V. (South Holland)

Suez (US)

Pall Corporation (US)

Nestl ( Switzerland )

) PepsiCo (US)

Coca-Cola (US)

Danone ( France )

) Tata Global Beverages ( India )





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Bottled Water Market

4.2 Bottled Water Equipment Market, By Region

4.3 Bottled Water Market, By Packaging Material

4.4 Bottled Water Equipment Market, By Technology

4.5 Bottled Water Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Policies Concerning the Environment

5.3.1.2 Increase in Consumption of Bottled Water

5.3.1.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.3.1.4 Technological Innovations in Bottled Water Equipment

5.3.2 Restraint

5.3.2.1 Scarcity of Energy Increases Operational Cost for the Bottled Water Processing Industry

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth Opportunities in the Asian Market

5.3.3.2 Government Funds for SMEs

5.3.3.3 Bottled Water Processors Demand After-Sales Services to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

5.3.4 Challenge

5.3.4.1 High Capital Investment for Bottled Water Equipment



6 Bottled Water Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Still Water

6.2.1 Unflavored Still Water

6.2.1.1 The Unflavored Still Water Segment is the Dominating Category in the Still Water

6.2.2 Still Flavored Water

6.2.2.1 The Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Demand for Flavored Still Water in the Asia Pacific Region is the Key Driver to the Bottled Water Market

6.3 Sparkling Water

6.3.1 Unflavored Sparkling Water

6.3.1.1 Increase in Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of Unflavored Sparkling Water Among Diabetic Population is Witnessing A Rise in the Mature Markets

6.3.2 Sparkling Flavored Water

6.3.2.1 Flavored Sparkling Water Dominated the Bottled Water Market in the Asia Pacific and European Region



7 Bottled Water Market, By Packaging Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic

7.2.1 Pet Plastic Bottle Made From Bio-Based Materials Will Boost the Demand for Plastics in the Bottled Water Market

7.3 Glass

7.3.1 Advancements in Technologies Have Resulted in the Development of Improved Glass Materials for the Packaging of Bottled Water Products

7.4 Others



8 Bottled Water Equipment Market, By Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Filters

8.2.1 Filters are Witnessing an Increasing Demand Due to the Growing Need for Eliminating Microorganisms From Water

8.3 Bottle Washers

8.3.1 The Bottle Washers Help in Efficient Washing and Sterilizing of Bottled Water, Which Increases the Shelf Life of the End Product in Stores

8.4 Fillers & Cappers

8.4.1 The Growing Need for Automated and Integrated Filling Equipment in the Process Industries has Led to an Increasing Demand for Fillers and Cappers

8.5 Blow Molders

8.5.1 Advancement in the Stretch Blow Molding Machine Due to the Growing Consumer Demand for Lightweight and Different Sizes of Water Bottles

8.6 Shrink Wrappers

8.6.1 The Growing Need for Flexible Packaging Materials is Projected to Drive the Demand for Shrink Wrappers

8.7 Others



9 Bottled Water Equipment Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ion Exchange and Demineralisation

9.2.1 Ion Exchange (Ix)

9.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Water Treatment is Expected to Drive the Demand of Ion Exchange

9.2.2 Reverse Osmosis (Ro) and Electrodialysis

9.2.2.1 Growing Need for Desalination is Expected to Open Opportunities for the Demand for Ro Technology in the Bottled Water Equipment Market

9.3 Disinfection

9.3.1 Chlorination

9.3.1.1 Chlorine Disinfection Method Will Be Majorly Adopted By Small/Medium Water Processing Firms Due to Low Cost

9.3.2 Ultraviolet

9.3.2.1 Chlorine-Free Operation and Cost-Effective Nature of Uv Technology for Water Processing is Creating the Demand for Uv Disinfection Equipment

9.3.3 Ozonation

9.3.3.1 Capital Costs of Ozonation Systems are High and Not Competitive With Available Alternatives to Disinfection Systems

9.4 Filtration

9.4.1 Membrane Filtration

9.4.1.1 High Investment in the Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Technology By Key Players Expected to Boost the Equipment Market

9.4.2 Others

9.5 Packaging

9.5.1 Emerging Packaging Materials is Resulting in the Advancement of Packaging Technology



10 Bottled Water Processing Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



