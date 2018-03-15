In September, nonprofit journalism organization Orb Media found that 83 percent of the globe’s tap water contains microscopic plastic fibers. According to a new set of data published by the same Washington, D.C.-based group, much of the world’s bottled water contains the same contaminant — and at even higher levels on average.

“Bottled water evokes safety and convenience in a world full of real and perceived threats to personal and public health,” Orb wrote on its website. But as stated by its findings, the water presumed safe by many might not be as pure as they once thought.

For the study, researchers at the State University of New York tested 250 bottles from 11 different brands. The majority were tainted with microscopic polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene terephthalate particles, ranging from the width of a human hair to the size of a red blood cell.

It is unclear how this could affect human health.

The results varied not just between brands, but between individual bottles. One bottle of Nestlé Pure Life tested at 10,390 particles per liter, the highest level of plastic out of any sampled,— though most of the brand’s bottles tested much lower and one had as few as six particles. Bisleri (5,230), Gerolsteiner (5,160), and Aqua (4,713) all had at least one bottle with a high concentration of plastic particles.

San Pellegrino reportedly contained the fewest particles of plastic (74 per liter in the most contaminated bottle tested), followed by Evian (256), and Dasani (335). Aquafina, Epura, Minalba, and Wahaha all fell somewhere in the middle.

Every brand tested had at least one bottle with fewer than 10 microparticles per liter, and most had at least one bottle with effectively no microplastic contamination. Still, the researchers found even higher levels of plastic per liter in bottled water on average than the same team had had found in the 2016 study of much-maligned tap water (though it is noted that methods differed between the studies).

Even though tap and bottled water have both tested positive for plastic, you may want to stick with the former. Not convinced? Here are 10 reasons you shouldn't drink bottled water.