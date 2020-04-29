DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Bottled Beverages Grow by 153% as COVID-19 Keeps Consumers at Home"

In March, US sales of bottled water rose by 52.2% as consumers facing lockdown measures wanted to ensure they would have access to drinking water. Sports drinks also saw increased demand, with sales increasing by 30.2% in the same period. This is partly due to panic-buying as well as the fact that some consumers turn to sports drinks for electrolytes when feeling ill.



Sparkling and still flavored waters also saw 28.1% growth during this time. The closure of restaurants and bars has driven demand for delivery of alcoholic beverages that consumers can enjoy in their homes. Popular online delivery services like Saucy and Drizly are seeing greater orders than ever before.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Bottled Beverages Grow by 153% as COVID-19 Keeps Consumers at Home"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bottled-beverages-see-rising-demand-amid-covid-19---popular-online-delivery-services-seeing-greater-orders-than-ever-before-301049570.html

SOURCE Research and Markets