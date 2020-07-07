Bottlecapps Accelerates Support Capabilities to Assist a Flood of New Liquor Stores to Their Platform Amidst a 2nd Round of Bar Closures

Bottlecapps announces another 1,000% growth increase in sales across specific markets on their platform

DALLAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This increase comes from an ongoing migration of retail liquor stores from delivery-only models charging 8-12% of order transactions to Bottlecapps' 360 industry solution. Bottlecapps allows a liquor retailer to have their own store-branded mobile app, e-commerce website, and marketing support with inclusion on BottleRover.com, the company's very own retailer network marketplace, all for one low monthly flat-rate and no transaction fees. The increase has been escalated due to the re-closing of bars in many states, including California, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Colorado, and Tennessee. It also includes states that have recently passed legislation allowing home-delivery of alcohol where Bottlecapps has a large footprint, including Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nevada. "Independent liquor stores and chains have quickly come to realize how they can save money on a 'flat-rate model' vs. the high transaction fees per order," says Bottlecapps Chairman and CEO, Dr. Prashant Desai. In addition, Bottlecapps provides built-in, one-step delivery integration in compliant states through delivery partners including DoorDash and others.

"A fundamental difference between Bottlecapps and all other platforms relates to having a full technology solution. We work with brands and data analytics to empower stores to make more robust decisions about their purchasing and marketing. This solution has been very appealing to stores and brand partners in bridging the three-tier system. We have increased our resources in tech, sales, and marketing to better support retail stores' move to e-commerce during this unique business environment. Our goal is to develop products and services to put the power back in the hands of the business owner, allowing them to not just survive, but to thrive through this pandemic," said Dr. Desai.

"We encourage stores to join our unprecedented flat-rate platform to level the playing field with digital and e-commerce. States with new delivery and closed bars should reach out to us directly to sign up and get started fast!" Desai stated. He concluded, "We will offer those stores the fastest full-solution to engage customers with both bricks & clicks and do so at the most competitive price in the industry. Give us a call today!"

INQUIRIES:

Bottlecapps.com

BottleRover.com

info@bottlecapps.com

469.420.9447

Related Files

Bottlecapps Product Video.mp4

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Bottlecapps Website

BottleRover Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bottlecapps-accelerates-support-capabilities-to-assist-a-flood-of-new-liquor-stores-to-their-platform-amidst-a-2nd-round-of-bar-closures-301089021.html

SOURCE Bottlecapps