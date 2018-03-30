Bota Box Introduces Campaign For Bota Box Sippers

Alternative packaging trend continues with "one-sip-at-a-time" option

NAPA, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the millennial marketing trends of alternative packaging and mindful drinking, Delicato Family Vineyards has introduced the new Bota Sippers, a coffee pod-sized product for those who want wine 'one sip at a time.' The launch will kick off on Sunday, April 1, with a social media campaign.

With Bota Box's massive growth, reaching six million cases annually in 2017, Bota Box continues to be a trendsetter, encouraging consumers to try Bota Box Sippers. The promotion even boasts a "Gold Medal" from the Tiny Wine Club. "We really expect the tiny Bota Box Sippers to resonate with consumers who live in tiny homes," added senior portfolio director, Sheri Tueros. Before retailers rush to get their orders in, the promotion is being launched on April Fool's day and the product won't actually be offered in stores. "At least not yet," added Tueros.

Bota Box's success is no joke, however. As consumers who knew about the convenience continue to catch on to the quality, boxed wine sales have doubled since 2013 to over $450 million and show no signs of slowing down. Bota Box grew 26 percent in the 52 weeks ending January 2018, outpacing the premium 3L box wine category growth, which grew at 17 percent during the same period. While Bota doesn't have Sippers, Bota Minis are available in 500 ml Tetra pack packaging, for on-the-go occasions. Visit www.botabox.com or www.facebook.com/botabox.

About Delicato Family Vineyards

Delicato Family Vineyards is a fourth generation family-owned company founded in 1924. The fastest-growing top ten wine company, Delicato produces a unique range of California wines including Bota Box, Gnarly Head, Noble Vines, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Z. Alexander Brown, Diora, Brazin, Irony, and Earth Wise, and is the importer for Santa Rita wines from Chile. Delicato's portfolio also includes the V2 luxury wines from top wine growing regions such as Napa's Merryvale and Starmont Wineries, Sonoma's Toad Hollow, Donati Family Vineyards, Oregon's Wine by Joe, Washington's Mercer Estates, and Torbreck Vintners of the Barossa Valley. For more information, visit www.delicato.com and v2winegroup.com.

