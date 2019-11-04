Bota Box Expands Category Leadership In Premium Wine In Alternative Packaging

Delicato Family Wines Adds Bourbon-Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Lush Pinot Noir and Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc to Fast-Growing "Nighthawk by Bota Box" Lineup



NAPA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delicato Family Wines, producer of Bota Box, the world's fastest-growing Top 20 wine brand1, announced today the launch of three new varietal wines under Bota Box's premium bag-in-box Nighthawk range: Nighthawk Black® Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Nighthawk Black® Lush Pinot Noir and Nighthawk Gold® Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc.

The Cabernet is the first bourbon-barrel-aged Cabernet Sauvignon to market in alternative packaging, making it the first such entrant in a hot category that's growing at a rate of 49 percent over last year2. Nighthawk Black® and Nighthawk Gold® wines by Bota Box deliver bolder, richer expressions of classic varietals, backed by the renowned quality, value, and eco-friendly packaging of Bota Box.

Bota Box Bringing New Consumers into Alternative Packaging Category

"Bota Box is now the U.S. category leader in premium wine in alternative packaging, and its strong performance is driving the growth of the premium alt-packaging category as a whole3," commented Jon Guggino, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Delicato Family Wines. "These three new Nighthawk wines build on the successful introductions of Nighthawk Black® Cabernet Sauvignon, Nighthawk Gold® Buttery Chardonnay and Nighthawk Black®Red Wine Blend, which quickly became the fastest-growing wines in their segments4," continued Guggino. The Nighthawk Black®Red Wine Blend is the number-two best-selling 3-liter red blend in the U.S., after Bota Box RedVolution5.

Together, Nighthawk by Bota Box wines are becoming a powerful brand in their own right, with sales on track to reach one million cases in 2019. "The Nighthawk by Bota Box family of wines is attracting new consumers to the boxed wine category, and has strong appeal with younger Millennial and Gen Z wine drinkers aged 21 and over, who love Nighthawk's bigger, bolder flavor profile," remarked Guggino. The wines' rich, intense flavors are reflected in the Nighthawk by Bota Box tagline, "Where Flavor Soars".

Multi-Million-Dollar Consumer Ad Campaign Supports Industry-Leading Growth

Propelled by strong consumer loyalty and outstanding quality, Bota Box is now the ninth-largest wine brand in the U.S. by revenue6. On August 1, the brand launched a multi-million-dollar consumer advertising campaign with the tagline "This Is How We Bota." Built around insights derived from consumer research, and validated by outstanding metrics for consumer favorability and recall, the ads illustrate how Bota Box wines unlock the potential to find good times in everyday moments. The "This Is How We Bota" campaign will run through the end of 2019 on major digital outlets, including You Tube, Hulu, and ESPN Digital, as well as social channels such as Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

Three Packaging Formats Offer More Portable and Environmentally Friendly Alternatives to Glass

Bota Box and Nighthawk by Bota Box wines are available in 3-liter cartons; select varietals are also packaged in 1.5-liter bag-in-boxes and in 500-milliliter Tetra Paks. Produced at Bota Box's Certified Sustainable California winery, the compact, portable, shatter-proof bag-in-box cartons go where glass cannot, and use state-of-the-art technology that keeps the wine fresh for up to 30 days once open.

The packaging is also environmentally friendly: Bota Box cartons create 85% less waste than traditional glass bottles and are 100% recyclable. Made from unbleached, post-consumer fiber, the cardboard is printed with VOC-free inks and bonded with cornstarch instead of synthetic glues.

Delicato Family Wines launched Bota Box in 2003, taking inspiration from traditional Spanish wine skins known as "botas", which were used to carry wine for centuries. Instantly popular among both outdoor adventure enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers looking to reduce their environmental impact, Bota Box today appeals to a wide cross-section of wine drinkers who've come to trust the brand's quality and appreciate its outstanding value.

The new Nighthawk Black® Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Nighthawk Black® Lush Pinot Noir and Nighthawk Gold® Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc are available nationwide for a suggested retail selling price of $22.99. Each 3-liter carton contains the equivalent of four 750ml bottles of wine.

For more information about Bota Box wines and Nighthawk by Bota Box, visit www.botabox.com or www.facebook.com/botabox .

ABOUT DELICATO FAMILY WINES

Delicato Family Wines is a fourth-generation, family-owned company founded in 1924 and has grown to be one of the U.S.'s fastest-growing top-ten wine companies. Delicato's diversified portfolio of leading brands includes Bota Box, Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Black Stallion, 1924, Three Finger Jack, Toad Hollow, Mercer Bros., Santa Rita 120 (Chile) and Schmitt Söhne Family Wines (Germany). Transcendent Wines, Delicato's Fine Wine Sales & Marketing portfolio, includes such luxury brands as Black Stallion Limited Release, Diora, Dobbes Family Estate Wines and Wine by Joe, in addition to imported luxury estate wines such as Schloss Vollrads, Franz Keller, and Bischöfliche Weingüter (Germany), Casa Real and Triple C (Chile), and Torbreck Vintners (Australia). For more information, visit www.delicato.com .







1 Source: Shanken's Impact Databank Review & Forecast, 2019 Edition, Top 20 Table Wine Brands 2 Source: Nielsen, Total US xAOC Liquor Plus, 52 W/E 9.07.19 3 Source: Nielsen, Total US xAOC Liquor Plus, 13 W/E 10.05.19 4 Source: Total US xAOC Liquor Plus, 52 W/E 9.07.19 5 Source: Total US xAOC Liquor Plus, 52 W/E 9.07.19 6 Source: Total US xAOC Liquor Plus, 52 W/E 9.07.19

