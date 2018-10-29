Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Warms Up This Winter with Wine and Pasta Pairings

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for winter, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is gearing up to warm our bellies and raise our spirits with delicious pasta dishes and wine pairings. The casual dining concept, which combines a family-friendly restaurant and sports bar under one roof, rolled out their latest cozy creations on October 22.

As America's Sports Restaurant, Boston's offers guests a contemporary sit-down dining atmosphere with a separate sports bar, making it the perfect gathering place for families and friends alike. To help alleviate the cold woes of winter, Boston's welcomes guest to enjoy a selection of classic wines such as Meiomi Chardonnay and the ever-popular Meiomi Pinot Noir paired with gourmet pasta creations such as the famous Mama Meata® Bow Tie Pasta or Shrimp Tortellini.

"We want to give our guests a reason to leave the house during these cooler winter months," said Katie Borger, Senior Director of Marketing at Boston's. "By featuring signature pasta dishes paired with our new Meiomi wines, we're looking to enhance the in-restaurant experience during a naturally celebrated time of year."

Along with Boston's pasta creations and new wine pairings, the brand will also be featuring a series of mini campaigns to further serve its guests. On Tuesday's from October 22 to December 30, Boston's will host Pasta Tuesdays in which guests can enjoy pasta dishes starting at $7.99. On Sundays during the regular NFL season from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can enjoy 50 percent off Team Platters, and on Veteran's Day, ten percent of total sales from the day will be donated to The National Veterans Foundation. These are but a few the many initiatives taking place during this year's winter campaign.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations in 16 states. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

