Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Invites Guests to Escape the Everyday with New, Shareable Menu Items, Drinks

National Casual Dining Brand Unveils New Summer Lunch Deals, Fishbowl Cocktails and More

DALLAS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapping into the desire to connect with friends and family or to escape and take a break, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is giving guests the chance to indulge in their own mini "staycation" every time they visit a Boston's location. From July 6 through September 27, Boston's patrons can make an afternoon escape with their friends or coworkers, enjoying shareable dishes inspired by locations across the world, lunchtime deals and refreshing fishbowl cocktails.

Throughout the summer, some of Boston's favorite lunch dishes will be available for under $10, including the Nooner Combo, Soup & Salad, Lunch Sliders and Baked Lasagna. In addition, guests will be able to upgrade their lunch group or happy hour with flavors from around the globe, thanks to Boston's new sharable menu items. These new features include:

Whipped Ricotta: Homemade whipped ricotta and fetta, topped with honey, cracked black pepper and fresh green onions.

Homemade whipped ricotta and fetta, topped with honey, cracked black pepper and fresh green onions. Crab Dip: A rich and creamy dip filled with crab, shrimp, spinach and artichoke hearts, topped with a Panko Parmesan crumble and oven baked

A rich and creamy dip filled with crab, shrimp, spinach and artichoke hearts, topped with a Panko Parmesan crumble and oven baked Street Corn Nachos: A deconstructed approach to nachos, with homemade corn chips smothered in rich queso and served with our street corn dip

A deconstructed approach to nachos, with homemade corn chips smothered in rich queso and served with our street corn dip New Wing Flavors: Featuring Jamaican Jerk and Tandoori flavors

"As social distancing remains a top priority in our restaurants across the country, we are also excited to fill the desire from our guests to meet up in a safe place to enjoy great food and drinks straight from our kitchen rather than at home," said Katie Borger, Vice President of Marketing at Boston's. "With its bright, fresh flavors and innovative cocktails, our Summer Menu is patio-perfect and is sure to turn a good day into a great day for our guests."

Guests can truly complete their escape to Boston's with one of the brand's new, refreshing fishbowl cocktails. A delicious combination of liquors and summer-time flavors give customers the full "staycation" experience. These new drinks include:

Tai Tiki Fishbowl: Cruzan Dark Rum and E&J Gallo Brandy mixed with guava, passion fruit, orange and lime juices

Cruzan Dark Rum and E&J Gallo Brandy mixed with guava, passion fruit, orange and lime juices Blood Orange Margarita Fishbowl: Jimador Reposado Tequila with blood orange and citrus sour juices

Jimador Reposado Tequila with blood orange and citrus sour juices Galaxy Fishbowl: Jim Beam Bourbon with lemonade and butterfly pea – a magic mixture that's out of this galaxy!

In addition to the new fishbowl cocktails, Boston's is also launching Truly Hard Seltzers in restaurants nationwide. MyBoston's Rewards members can also revisit an old favorite – the Tropical Chicken Pizza with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar, bacon, spicy chicken breast and pineapple. This dish is only available on the Secret Menu, through the Boston's Pizza Rewards App.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

