Born from the Idea of Putting Brands First: San Diego's Scout Distribution to Break the Distributer/Brand Model with New Integrated Distribution Concept

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market where brand proliferation continues to surge, and too few distributor options are available, Scout Distribution, a new craft beer and wine distributor, has been formed. Launching Mid-October, Scout Distribution will redefine the way brands and distributors interact. With a new distributor/brand model, Scout will work directly with the brands on the development of their local, regional and national market plans with an emphasis on providing marketing guidance and collaboration on the brands' social and traditional marketing platforms, and special events.

Leading Scout is a team of industry veterans with over 35 years of combined beverage experience. Josh Landan, former CEO and Co-Founder of Saint Archer Brewing in San Diego will lead as CEO of the newly formed distribution company. Jeff Hansson, former Vice President of Saint Archer, will serve as COO and, Anthony Levas, a well-known name in the San Diego craft beer community having served as the San Diego and Orange County Market Manager for Saint Archer, will lead as Vice President. Longtime craft veteran Lisa Govenar, most recently the Key Account Manager at Stone Distribution in San Diego, will serve as Director of Key Accounts.

"Our goal is to create a distribution company that will redefine the way brands and distributors interact. Having owned a start-up brewery, we're extremely familiar with every aspect of a craft breweries business. We will assist our brands in all facets, whether it's traditional brand building, market planning or raising capital," said Josh Landan, CEO. "Owning a brewery is an extremely high risk, capital intensive business and we plan to truly partner with our brands to help them achieve their overarching goals and accelerate their growth."

Focusing San Diego County exclusively, Scout Distribution is assembling a strong portfolio of local and regional brands launching with San Diego favorite 32 North Brewing, Topa Topa Brewing from Ventura and up-and-coming local brands, JuneShine Hard Kombucha, Bivouac Cider and Abnormal Beer Company.

"We're not just another distribution company. We're doing business with these small breweries and wineries in mind. I have been building brands through the three-tiered distribution system for 18 years, and I am passionate about sharing the knowledge I have accumulated with the brands within our portfolio," says Jeff Hansson, COO.

Aiming for a Mid-October launch, Scout Distribution will initially focus on the San Diego market, with plans to expand their portfolio in early 2019 distributing for the newly formed Harland Brewing Company and Claxton Cellars.

Created by a group of individuals who are committed to building brands in an unconventional way, Scout Distribution is leading with innovation and customer service. With the goal to work with each of their brands individually to achieve their goals; Scout Distribution, where brands come first. For more information, visit www.scoutdist.com.

