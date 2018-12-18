Borden Names Curiosity Advertising as AOR

Cincinnati agency will handle creative, consumer strategy and media for 2019 refresh of heritage American brand and its iconic mascot Elsie The Cow

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Borden, a heritage American brand and leading U.S. dairy processer and distributor, today announced Cincinnati-based Curiosity Advertising as its marketing agency of record. Curiosity will handle creative, consumer strategy and media for a 2019 refresh of the brand and its iconic mascot Elsie The Cow.

Borden was founded in 1857 and introduced Elsie The Cow in 1936. In 2000, Elsie earned national recognition as one of Ad Age's top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. This year, the company committed to a brand rejuvenation after it received a sizable investment from ACON Investments and appointed new CEO Tony Sarsam.

"From being the first company to condense milk and use glass milk bottles to launching Elsie's state fair tour in the '30s, marketing and innovation have been foundational to Borden for 161 years," Sarsam said. "We are excited for Curiosity Advertising to build on this legacy as we modernize the brand and reclaim our position as a leader in the dairy industry."

Among the 10 executives who have been recruited by Borden this year is Chief Marketing Officer Joe DePetrillo, who joined the company in June. DePetrillo previously held key leadership roles at WhiteWave Foods/Danone, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson and Best Foods.

"It was immediately clear to us that Curiosity 'got' the Borden brand and how we need to refresh it to stay relevant to today's consumer," DePetrillo said. "We look forward to working with the Curiosity team during what promises to be a milestone year for us in 2019."

Curiosity Advertising has already begun work to launch Borden's first campaign in the first quarter of 2019. Media spending plans were not revealed.

"We relish the opportunity to help reinvigorate one of America's great brands and its iconic and beloved mascot," said Curiosity Advertising CEO Matt Fischer. "The new Borden management team is committed to taking the company to new heights, and our entire agency is excited about being their partner as we write the next chapter in the company's history."

About Curiosity Advertising

Curiosity Advertising is an audience-obsessed, experience-first, fully-integrated creative solutions agency. The agency's process-driven curiosity is the key to unlocking creative, alternative ideas that strategically solve business challenges for courageous companies, like Roto-Rooter, Stonefire Authentic Flatbreads, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Downy Wrinkle Releaser, Boogie Wipes, Drees Homes, Penn Station East Coast Subs, Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati Bell and more. As one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies, Curiosity helps brands engage their audiences across traditional, digital, social, direct and experiential channels. Learn more about the Cincinnati, Ohio, based agency at www.curiosity360.com.

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America's favorite spokes-cow and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 13 milk processing plants across the U.S. that produce more than 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company's People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.

