Borden Dairy Joins State Fair of Texas' Wacky Food Lineup with Fun Flavored Milks

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- State Fair of Texas® fanatics tasting this year's new Fair food can look forward to enjoying it with a side of Cotton Candy milk. Dallas-based Borden Dairy, one of America's favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, has concocted three new limited-edition, Fair-inspired flavors of milk – Banana Taffy, Blueberry Cobbler and Cotton Candy.

State Fair of Texas visitors will have the opportunity to sample the fun flavors from Oct. 14-20. The flavored milks will also be available for purchase in 16-oz. bottles at Kroger stores in Dallas and Houston and at select retailers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The milk will be sold on promotion for $1 at Dallas-area Kroger stores.

"We are excited to return to the Fair and give our neighbors a glimpse into the Borden innovation lab to sample some unique new milk flavors," said Borden Chief Marketing Officer Joe DePetrillo. "The company is focusing on innovation driven by consumer insights, and these flavors were actually selected through a voting process among Borden's social media fans this summer."

Borden has a rich history at the State Fair of Texas, where Elsie the Cow was a leading attraction for decades, drawing long lines since her first appearance in 1946. This year, Borden will host a booth near Chevrolet Park Plaza. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to mingle with Elsie, sample and vote for their favorite Fair-inspired milk flavors, enter to win contests and more. Borden will also be partnering with Dairy MAX's Dairy Discovery Zone to promote local dairy farm families and educate visitors on dairy farming.

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America's favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas, and operates 13 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company's People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes' list of America's Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company's well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.

