Borden Bottles Up the State Fair of Texas' Wacky Food Lineup with Fun Flavored Milks

Limited-edition Cotton Candy, Caramel Popcorn, and Banana Taffy milks available for fair fans and shoppers in select markets

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While Fairgrounds may be closed this year, State Fair of Texas® fanatics can still indulge in the famous flavors inspired by the delicious food with a glass of Cotton Candy milk. Dallas-based Borden Dairy, one of America's favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, has concocted three limited-edition, Fair-inspired flavors of milk – Cotton Candy, Caramel Popcorn, and last year's blue ribbon winner Banana Taffy.

The flavored milks will be available for purchase in 16-oz. bottles at Walmart, HEB, Circle K, Dallas and Houston Kroger stores, and other select retailers in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Ohio.

"While we can't all be together in person to enjoy all the famous food of the State Fair, families can still enjoy the Fair's fun and indulgent flavors in their homes when they try Borden's unique milk flavors," said Pete Schenkel, Borden Board Member and former Chairman of the State Fair of Texas. "The State Fair holds a special place in my heart as it does for many, and the company is honoring the tradition by bringing consumer-voted flavors to the dairy aisle through mid-October."

Borden has a rich history at the State Fair of Texas, where Elsie the Cow was a leading attraction for decades, drawing long lines since her first appearance in 1946. This year, would-be Fairgoers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Fair-inspired milk flavors, enter to win contests and more.

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America's favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 12 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company's People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes' list of America's Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company's well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borden-bottles-up-the-state-fair-of-texas-wacky-food-lineup-with-fun-flavored-milks-301114224.html

SOURCE Borden Dairy Company