Boost Your Spring Beauty Routine from Within with These DIY Elixir Recipes from NOW® and Nutrition Expert DJ Blatner

Easy-to-Make Functional Beverages with a Beauty Boost



BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW®, a leading natural products manufacturer, has partnered with DJ Blatner, registered dietitian nutritionist and "Superfood Swap" author, to develop four functional elixir recipes featuring beauty-from-within benefits. All four beauty drinks — spicy collagen lemonade, hyaluronic hydrator, antioxidant iced tea, and the golden milk beauty smoothie — can be made easily at home for everything from "healthy" hour to book club to self-care Sunday. Find them at nowfoods.com/beautydrinks.

"I know it's easy to get swept up in the pretty packaging of products and supplements that promise immediate results, but I really suggest you stick with trusted brands who prioritize not just efficacy, but also purity and safety," said Blatner, NOW's Wellness Partner. "One of the reasons I love NOW is because I know I can trust they're producing only the safest, highest quality, and most effective supplements. They've been a leading, family owned natural products manufacturer for more than 50 years."

The exponential growth of the natural and organic global beauty market – projected to reach $22 Billion by 2024 (Persistence Market Research) – is, no doubt, fueled by consumers taking a more holistic approach to beauty and looking at their diets, via both foods and supplements, as a means to reap key beauty benefits. This new outlook has manufacturers clamoring to make the trendiest products, but smart consumers should take a step back and look for the highest quality ingredients available from a trusted manufacturer.

"As a registered dietitian nutritionist by trade, I couldn't agree more that we need to think about beauty holistically. The right foods and nutrients can nourish beauty from the inside," said Blatner. "That's why I've partnered with NOW to create beauty elixirs (mocktails) that show you how easy and delicious it can be to incorporate some of the must-have beauty nutrients into your routine – like my favorite, spicy collagen lemonade."

Spicy Collagen Lemonade Recipe

Add ingredients below to a glass and stir. Garnish with lemon wedges, if desired.

16 ounces cold water

1 packet NOW Real Food® Acai Lemonade Slender Sticks™

2 tablespoons NOW® Collagen Peptides Powder

shake (1/32 teaspoon) of cayenne pepper

Recipe developed by Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and NOW's Wellness Partner, DJ Blatner .

Blatner mixed one packet of NOW Real Food® Acai Lemonade Slender Sticks™ with 16 ounces of cold water, two tablespoons of NOW® Collagen Peptides Powder, and just a shake of cayenne pepper to taste (to make it spicy!) to create the spicy collagen lemonade beauty elixir.

The sugar-free acai lemonade is packed with super fruits and essential vitamins, giving a nutritional boost to a would-be sugar laden summertime drink staple. It's an easy way to get 50 percent of the daily recommendation of nine vitamins without having to swallow a pill or wash and chop fresh fruits.

Combine that with the collagen powder to get a boost of skin smoothness and hydration in addition to daily nutrition — all that from a DIY drink for on the go or summertime grill-outs!*

"For my spicy collagen lemonade, I used one of NOW's new supplements, Collagen Peptides Powder," said Blatner. "Collagen is the most abundant protein in our bodies, which helps support bone and joint health, as well as smooth, hydrated skin. But guess what? Our collagen production begins to decline with age – as early as our late 20's – so supplementing with collagen can help boost that production.*"

NOW and Blatner are making it easier for consumers looking for a beauty boost to put down the empty calorie, sugary drinks and swap in good for you yet tasty functional mocktails. Buying high-quality functional ingredients from a trusted manufacturer ensures consumers get the nutrients they need, when they want them, in their own DIY beauty beverages.

To get the additional beauty elixir recipes like the hyaluronic hydrator, antioxidant iced tea, and the golden milk beauty smoothie from NOW and Blatner, please visit nowfoods.com/beautydrinks.

To learn more about NOW and to find a local retailer, visit nowfoods.com. Follow NOW Instagram (@nowfoodsofficial), as well as Facebook (@nowfoodsofficial) and Twitter (@nowfoods) to stay up-to-date on new products.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

