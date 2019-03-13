Bonterra Organic Vineyards Pioneers Wine Industry Research Highlighting Benefits of Carbon Farming

America's Leading Organically Farmed Wine Completes Landmark Soil Study, Putting Soil In the Spotlight



MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading organically farmed wine, Bonterra Organic Vineyards ("Bonterra") continues its legacy of pioneering green viticulture with completion of a landmark soil study highlighting the benefits of organic and Biodynamic® farming on soil health. Conducted by Pacific Agroecology on behalf of Bonterra, the study analyzed all of Bonterra's approximately 1,000 acres of Mendocino County vineyards, with results showing that Biodynamic sites hold the most soil organic carbon, followed closely by organic sites; both are superior in storing carbon to conventional farming. The soil study is the first research step in Bonterra's long-term commitment to understand, practice and promote the important topic of soil-carbon stewardship, and is in keeping with Bonterra's mission to champion regenerative agriculture as an important element in the global effort to address climate change.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8255953-bonterra-organic-vineyards-organic-soil-study/

Organic and Biodynamic Vineyards Store 9-12% More Organic Carbon

Data from the 2017-2018 soil study1, which measure density of soil organic carbon (SOC), indicate that Bonterra's vineyards farmed with Biodynamic and organic farming methods correlate with 12.8% and 9.4% greater SOC levels, respectively, than those found in a similar vineyard site farmed conventionally. The research took place over 12 months on 13 vineyards (nine organic, three Biodynamic, and one conventional) across Mendocino County, and included more than 500 grapevine biomass samples and more than 100 soil samples from vines planted between 1987 and 2015. The same study reviewed soil and above-ground carbon stores in Bonterra's undeveloped wildlands, demonstrating that total carbon storage in wildlands remains higher than in production lands, indicating that continued conservation efforts are also beneficial.

The Impact of Organic Carbon Stored in Soil

"Soil organic carbon—something regenerative farming strives to enhance—is a signal of how well a landscape captures and stores carbon, and also contributes many long-term benefits to soil health, such as improved aeration, drought resistance, and erosion prevention," said Joseph Brinkley, director of vineyards for Bonterra. Bonterra strives to enhance soil health on its Mendocino farms through a coordinated mix of regenerative practices, including applying compost, planting cover crops, planned sheep grazing, reduced tillage regimes, enhanced insect and wildlife programs, and conservation of nearly 50% of its land in a natural state.

A 2017 report by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations entitled "Soil Organic Carbon: The Hidden Potential"2 states: "As an indicator for soil health, [soil organic carbon] is important for its contributions to food production, mitigation and adaptation to climate change." Elizabeth Drake, regenerative development manager for Bonterra Organic Vineyards, noted of Bonterra's recently completed study, "The results of this study provide early indication that regenerative farming practices lead to healthier, more productive soils, while contributing to the mitigation of climate change by holding more carbon underground."

Bonterra's Long-Term Commitment to Healthy Soil

Recently celebrating 30 years of organic farming, Bonterra remains passionate about building on its history of regenerative agriculture, and the soil study is the first research step in the winery's long-term commitment to understand, practice and promote the important topic of soil-carbon stewardship. Bonterra recently initiated a third-party peer-review process for the study so that its results may be further verified, and is also examining methods to conduct additional soil sampling to analyze vineyard carbon storage and carbon fluxes over longer periods. These efforts underscore a deeply rooted belief at Bonterra that regenerative farming practices offer compelling solutions for healthy soils, improved vine and grape quality, and a positive path forward for farming.

"We're excited about the potential impact of this study, which we hope inspires other farmers to examine the benefits of organic and Biodynamic agriculture," said Drake.

Visit bonterra.com/soil-study/ to learn more about the study, and bonterra.com/our-commitments to learn more about Bonterra's organic and Biodynamic farming practices, network of organic farms, and acclaimed wine collection. Follow Bonterra on Instagram and Facebook for informative news on healthy soils and farms, plus tips on organic lifestyle, cooking, and trends.

1 SOURCE: Morandé, J.A., M.G. Vaghti, J.N. Williams, J. Medellín-Azuara, & J.H. Viers. 2018. Carbon Inventory and Annual Increment Analysis of Vineyard Blocks and Adjoining Wildlands of Bonterra Organic Vineyards. Pacific Agroecology LLC Project Report. Davis, CA. 25 ppd.

2 SOURCE: FAO 2017. Soil Organic Carbon: the hidden potential. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Rome, Italy.

©2019 Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Mendocino County, California USA.

About Bonterra Organic Vineyards

Organically farmed and masterfully crafted, Bonterra Organic Vineyards epitomizes wines that are perfectly in tune with nature. A celebration of farm-fresh flavors, the portfolio features wines coaxed from the earth by careful farming practices carried out on a dynamic network of estate and partner farms throughout California. In addition to a widely available collection of organically farmed wines that includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Equinox Red and Rosé, Bonterra crafts a trio of sought-after single-vineyard offerings from estate Biodynamic® vineyards in Mendocino County, and The Elysian Collection Merlot, an elevated offering from organic grapes. Long before organic produce filled the shelves of neighborhood groceries, the dedicated team at Bonterra was committed to organic and Biodynamic® farming because they passionately believe that farms teeming with biodiversity—encompassing vines, insects and wildlife, and healthy soils—yield organic grapes leading to better wines. www.Bonterra.com

About Pacific Agroecology

Pacific Agroecology LLC is an environmental research and consulting company dedicated to restoring balance between agriculture and natural systems. We believe that with proper stewardship, not only are economically viable cropping systems and natural habitat compatible, but they can be mutually reinforcing. Humanity and ecosystems are interconnected at multiple levels, and only through an awareness and understanding of these connections can we find ways that both can thrive. Our clients range from worldwide leaders in the agricultural industry, to research institutions, to government agencies and policy makers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonterra-organic-vineyards-pioneers-wine-industry-research-highlighting-benefits-of-carbon-farming-300811500.html

SOURCE Bonterra Organic Vineyards