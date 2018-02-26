jon bon jovi
Yakub88 / Dreamstime.com
Bon Jovi Rocked Out at the Versace Mansion to Celebrate the Launch of his New Rosé

And the wine is already sold out

Award-winning musician Jon Bon Jovi, his 23-year-old son Jesse Bongiovi, and acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand launched their new premium rosé — Diving Into Hampton Water — at the Versace Mansion during the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in Miami, Florida. The 300 attendees watched from below as the rock star appeared with an acoustic guitar in hand on the balcony above.

“Welcome to Gianni’s house,” the 55-year-old rocker addressed the crowd, referring to his late friend and fashion designer Gianni Versace. The New Jersey native continued on to play several of his hits including “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” “Living on a Prayer,” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.” He also covered “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles and “I Put a Spell on You,” by Annie Lenox while synchronized swimmers performed in the pool, Page Six reports.

bon jovi

Courtesy of Hampton Water


After his performance, Bon Jovi spoke about his ties to the Versace family, having modeled for them 20 years ago.

 

The Academy-Award nominated songwriter and father of four (with high school sweetheart Dorothea, his wife of 28 years) closed out by expressing his gratitude for being able to work alongside his oldest son, who graduated from Notre Dame last year, saying it’s truly one of the great thrills that he’s ever had.

Diving Into Hampton Water rosé hit store shelves at $25 per bottle. The millennial pink blend is described as fresh and lively with distinctive minerality featuring grenache, cinsault, and mourvèdre — grape varieties characteristic of the French Mediterranean region. According to a release, it’s already sold out but the company is slated to restock retailers soon. Clearly this musical legend isn't going to become one of the celebrities who tried to break out into the food world, but failed.

