Bold New Campaign Promises To #StopTheSpill By 2020

As US parents approach a spilled milk breaking point, activists take up the fight to bring relief to millions

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, the #StopTheSpill campaign launched with a multi-faceted effort to put an end to the senseless spilling of mealtime beverages, resulting in immediate relief for families from property damage and stress-induced episodes. As part of the campaign, the #StopTheSpill team also unveiled a powerful new tool in the fight against toddler beverage accidents, the new Tommee Tippee No Knock cup. The innovative open top cup was developed with CleverGrip™ technology that makes it difficult for toddlers to unintentionally spill their drink.

The #StopTheSpill campaign was initiated after activists identified and investigated an increase in problematic activities among US parents. Key areas of concern included dramatic spikes in paper towel consumption and social media posts from parents complaining over spilled milk and juice. Additionally, the team saw a steep drop in the use of open top kiddie cups in restaurants and homes across the country.2

"It took everything I had not to break down each time they'd knock over one of their cups," said an exacerbated Massachusetts mom of two who wishes to remain anonymous. "I know they desperately wanted to be 'big kids' and drink out of open cups, but the painstaking task of cleaning up their spills again and again was driving me crazy. #StoptheSpill and the No Knock cup saved us, and mealtime!"

Parents, caretakers, and those who care about them, can visit www.stopthespill.us to learn more, join the cause, and get access to the spill-saving No Knock cup. Moms and dads also have the chance to win a $2,000 Target gift card or be one of 100 families to receive a free No Knock cup by entering the #StoptheSpill sweepstakes.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and the fastest growing baby bottle brands in the United States2. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.

1While the struggle is real, these statistics are unverified.

2Nielsen AOD TTL USxAOC, December 29, 2018.

Contact: Allison Salzberg, asalzberg@360pr.plus, (617) 585-5793

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bold-new-campaign-promises-to-stopthespill-by-2020-300792429.html

SOURCE Tommee Tippee