Boisset Collection's Commemorative D-Day Wine Lands at BevMo!

CONCORD, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a tribute to their grandparents who served in the French Resistance, and to the American forces that landed at Normandy 75 years ago on June 6, Jean-Charles and Nathalie Boisset introduce a limited edition Franco-American blend from their Boisset Collection winery, called "6.6.44."

The "D-Day" wine will be available at BevMo! locations beginning this Memorial Day. The wine will also be shipped to France for sale. BevMo! will be donating a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to the American Legion. Boisset has also announced its plans to donate to the veterans group based on bottles sold. Each bottle will be priced at $44.99 (ClubBev pricing).

With wineries in France and Napa Valley, Boisset has created a red wine that is a blend of grapes from that combines notable grape varieties from both France and California. It features Gamay, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre and Petit Verdot from the French regions of Languedoc, Rhône and Burgundy blended with Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, Petite Sirah and Malbec from the Russian River Valley and Napa Valley in California.

Aged in mostly neutral French oak for ran average of 16 to 30 months, the wine seamlessly comes together creating a well-balanced and integrated red wine with supple, yet firm tannins.

The California-based beverage retailer will be hosting a special tasting of the wine with Jean-Charles Boisset at its San Francisco Van Ness store on the anniversary of D-Day. The event, which will be open to the public, will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and will feature officials from the American Legion, winery representatives and a number of other invited guests. The nominal wine-tasting charge and other donations collected at the June 6 event will also be donated to the American Legion.

"My grandparents served in the Resistance in France on the side of freedom and felt a close connection to the American soldiers that came to their aid," said Jean-Charles Boisset. "Seventy-five years later, with this magical blend from equal parts of French and California grapes, we begin another chapter of celebration, commemoration, peace and commitment to our common culture and values."

