Bogart Spirits Launches Limited-Edition Whiskey

The partnership between John Paul DeJoria's ROK Drinks and the Humphrey Bogart Estate now features a gin, vodka, rum, and whiskey

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ROK Stars PLC, the consumer goods and environmental technologies development company founded by John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick announce the addition of a limited edition Whiskey into the Bogart's Spirits portfolio. The iconic actor Humphrey Bogart enjoyed a good cocktail, and he made a lot of legendary observations about drinking. One of Bogart's famous quotes, "I defend my American right to take a drink when I feel like it," is now featured on the label of a limited-edition whiskey from Bogart Spirits.

Bogart Spirits is a partnership between the Humphrey Bogart Estate and ROK Drinks that produces the award-winning Bogart's Gin, Bogart's Rum, and Bogart's Vodka at its California craft distillery, and now Bogart's Whiskey will complete the product line-up.

ROK Drinks co-founder Jonathan Kendrick says of Bogart's Whiskey: "This is a truly special whiskey. We know connoisseurs will find it worthy of the Bogart name. And as with our other spirits, each bottle will feature the iconic Bogart image, one of his authentic quotes, and his signature engraved in the glass."

Bogart Estate CEO Robbert de Klerk explained why the two children of iconic Hollywood couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall are so enthusiastic about the addition of Bogart's Whiskey: "While Humphrey Bogart enjoyed all spirits, it's fair to say he had a special place in his heart for gin and whiskey. Now that we're adding Bogart's Whiskey, our product offering really feels complete. When I discussed adding whiskey with Stephen Bogart, he told me about the many weekends he spent sailing with his dad on Bogart's beloved Santana yacht. When people asked Bogie what made the boat go so fast, the original Rat Pack founder always gave the same answer: 'Whiskey.'

The Bogart's Whiskey will be available November 15th, 2017 and will retail for the suggested price of $35 and will be available for purchase at several retailers and online at Urbandaddy.com

