Bodega Luigi Bosca | Familia Arizu Partners with L Catterton to Drive Global Expansion Plans

MENDOZA, Argentina and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodega Luigi Bosca | Familia Arizu, one of the oldest and most renowned wineries in Argentina, today announced that it has received a significant strategic investment from the Latin American fund of L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. Through its investment, L Catterton will partner with the Arizu family to support the global growth of the winery's iconic brands and their long-term vision to expand into the most important international markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1901 by Leoncio Arizu, an immigrant from Basque Country, and the Bosca family of the Piedmont region of Italy, Bodega Luigi Bosca is a 117-year-old family-run Argentine winery renowned for creating remarkable wines that are the best expression of the Mendoza region's style and culture. Over four generations, the Arizu family has gained worldwide recognition for its continuous innovation, unwavering spirit and perpetual quest to create outstanding wines. The winery has established itself as a leading maker in the Argentine premium wine category, with a strong and growing presence in major international markets. The winery's Luigi Bosca label has won multiple international awards, and its wines have consistently received high ratings from recognized publications and critics.

Bodega Luigi Bosca will continue to be run and managed by the Arizu family, who have built and developed the prestige and preeminence the winery enjoys today.

Alberto Arizu, Jr. of Bodega Luigi Bosca said, "L Catterton's investment is an acknowledgment of the hard work our family has invested into this business for more than 100 years and an affirmation of the global potential of Argentina's fine wines. This partnership offers us the opportunity to further our quest for excellence in winemaking and to introduce our wines to a larger international audience, while remaining true to our heritage. We are incredibly proud of what we produce and the success we have achieved, and we are excited to build on our accomplishments with L Catterton."

"Bodega Luigi Bosca has forged its prestigious reputation domestically over many years and is rapidly gaining increasing recognition abroad," said Dirk Donath, Managing Partner, L Catterton Latin America. "Bodega Luigi Bosca produces some of the highest-quality Malbec wines in the classic Mendoza style which established Argentinean wine globally and has expanded beyond that to other grape varietals and different expressions of Malbec. We are thrilled to partner with the Arizu family to support their brand's continued expansion in key growth markets, including the U.S., U.K., Brazil and China. There is a new wave of distinctive Argentine wines emerging in alignment with modern wine consumption trends, and we see Luigi Bosca as extremely well positioned to be at the forefront of that Argentine renaissance, building on the solid foundations of its illustrious history and established vineyards. We believe the opportunity for this brand and business is hugely exciting, and we look forward to working with the Arizu family to support their passion and vision for the future."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close once these have been completed.

About Bodega Luigi Bosca | Familia Arizu

Bodega Luigi Bosca was created in 1901 in Mendoza by the Arizu Family. Its founders have managed to continue for more than 117 years the tradition of producing wines of excellence, transmitting their wisdom through four generations and positioning themselves as standards of Argentine wines in the world. Luigi Bosca is renowned for the homogeneous quality of its wines, the deep understanding of terroir and the constant search for excellence through innovation and technology. The winery is a leading player in the great wines segment of the Argentine domestic market, while it has also achieved a strong and valued position in global markets.

About L Catterton

With over $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of more than 150 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

