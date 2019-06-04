Bobby Berk Takes On Ecco Domani® Bottle For His Latest Design Project

America's Favorite Premium+ Pinot Grigio(1) Gets a Makeover from the Celebrity Design Expert;

Available at Retailers Nationwide for SRP $10.99 While Supplies Last



NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio has joined forces with celebrity and interior designer Bobby Berk to create the most stylish wine bottle on shelves. Now available nationwide while supplies last, the striking limited-edition label is poised to be the season's must-have statement piece for summer sipping and entertaining occasions.

Inspired by Bobby's interpretation of a traveler's map and the power of connectivity, the limited-edition label celebrates the idea that people everywhere can feel connected to one another through shared emotion. The fan-favorite "connect" pattern from an original Bobby Berk wallpaper has been uniquely reimagined to adorn Ecco Domani's label, creating a one-of-a-kind accessory even after the wine inside has been consumed.

"I wanted the Bobby Berk collaboration with Ecco Domani's label design to bring out the wine's timeless blend of modernity, boldness and sophistication," said Berk on his design process. "Much like when I redesign a room, this limited-edition label shows how impactful a simple, yet stylish design can be. I hope the Bobby Berk label can be a talking piece when brought into a home, inspiring consumers to revel in any occasion with every sip."

While the label is both celebratory and distinct, the wine itself stands out within the Pinot Grigio category, remaining a premium wine selection for wine fans seeking a bold choice. Effortlessly balancing delicate floral aromas and bright hints of citrus, Ecco Domani's crisp, refreshing flavor profile embodies the limited-edition label's theme of connectivity.

"Bobby Berk's label design perfectly captures Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio's commitment to bring premium style and sophisticated taste to any occasion," said Maud Pansing, Vice President of Marketing for Ecco Domani. "From an evening at home to an affair on the town, Bobby's popular 'connect' pattern encourages Ecco Domani fans and new consumers everywhere to break the mold with their wine and enjoy doing so."

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio's collaboration with Bobby Berk marks the fifth year of the brand's annual Designer Label offering, and the first instance in which the brand has entered the interior design category. The limited-edition label by Bobby Berk for Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio is available nationwide while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $10.99. For more information about the collaboration and to find a retailer near you, please visit www.eccodomani.com or engage with the brand on Instagram at @eccodomaniwine.

ABOUT BOBBY BERK

Bobby Berk is an internationally-known design guru and interior design firm. After years in the creative and design field, Berk started his own company which has quickly become a design leader in the interior and lifestyle industry. Epitomizing hip, urban luxury, Berk's designs reflect a stylish and youthful spirit that perfectly fits any lifestyle. Bobby Berk brings a new and refreshing point of view, inspiring his community and clients to take their vision to the next level. For more information about Bobby Berk as well as his decorating tips and product recommendations, please visit BobbyBerk.com.

ABOUT ECCO DOMANI

Ecco Domani translates to "Here's tomorrow" in Italian, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to crafting authentic Italian wines. Hailing from the renowned Italian regions of Tre Venezie (Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Ecco Domani continues to honor the rich heritage of authentic Italian Pinot Grigio while producing a modern, sophisticated wine for Ecco Domani enthusiasts and new consumers alike to enjoy.

Ecco Domani wines embody the stylish, contemporary side of Northern Italy. A perfect partner to a wide range of foods, Ecco Domani wines offer bright fruit flavors and a fresh, approachable style, making them a go-to choice for savvy hosts who want to celebrate the everyday. Beyond the wine glass, Ecco Domani has contributed more than $1.8 million to support up-and-coming designers such as Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Zac Posen and Prabal Gurung through the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation.

For more information about Ecco Domani as well as entertaining tips and original recipes, please visit us online at:

www.eccodomani.com

Facebook.com/eccodomani

Instagram.com/eccodomaniwine

Pinterest.com/eccodomani

Media Contacts:





Bianca Mashal Cory Weaver Endeavor E. &. J. Gallo 646-558-8314 209-605-9034 Bmashal@endeavorco.com Cory.Weaver@ejgallo.com

(1) © IRI Unify, Total US Mulo, L52wks 04-14-19, Premium+, Pinot Grigio, Volume

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bobby-berk-takes-on-ecco-domani-bottle-for-his-latest-design-project-300861066.html

SOURCE Ecco Domani