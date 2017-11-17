The BlueCart Report, Analysis of Procurement Trends 2017, uncovers the most popular purchasing trends in the Hospitality Industry

A one-of-a-kind report giving insights into the what, when, and why of purchasing patterns between restaurants and suppliers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCart, a B2B SaaS company, is the only mobile procurement app on the market in which restaurants and bars are directly connected with their exclusive network of suppliers. Using data from BlueCart's user community of 37,000 businesses, the report focuses on US market trends providing businesses valuable insights as to where the food sector could be migrating in terms of demand. As a procurement app, BlueCart has gathered a significant amount of purchasing data across the food and beverage industry over the last three years. The report identifies potential market trends, risks, and opportunities through analysis of this data.

The data in this report is comprised of purchasing data from BlueCart's users with some analysis of larger trends in the industry, provided by industry leaders. Key sectors that are covered are: meats, seafood, alcohol, non-alcoholic beverages, produce, bakery and paper goods. Possible emerging trends include farmed salmon and shrimp demand increasing while alternative cuts of chicken are decreasing in popularity. Additionally, analysis of mobile vs. desktop purchasing trends can be found in the report.

"We are eager to rollout the first BlueCart Report of relevant data trends to the food and beverage community! Our network of supplier users provides us the opportunity for an in-depth analysis of what products are in demand and what appears to be trending among consumers. Our hope is that by providing this data to the public on a regular basis through these reports, it will allow businesses to stay up to date with what is popular in the marketplace and where they may want to focus their attention based on these potential emerging trends," explains Konstantin Zvereff, CEO of BlueCart.

BlueCart invites restaurants and suppliers who are not using the BlueCart platform to share the report and provide feedback. BlueCart is interested in learning about your own food and beverage buying behavior and how it aligns with the data from BlueCart's customer base. BlueCart welcomes commentary and continued conversation on this matter.

David Barber from Blue Hill Farms commented, "BlueCart's insight into consumer trends is unique. Over time, the data will help suppliers be more proactive and better equip restaurants to delight customers."

