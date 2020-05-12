BlueCart Partners with WineBid to Help Restaurants More Quickly Convert Wine Collections to Cash

BlueCart will be donating its portion of the proceeds to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCart, Inc., a pioneer and industry leader in online and mobile procurement and fulfillment for the food industry, is partnering with WineBid and Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation to make it easy for restaurants to sell their wine inventory to generate cash flow and help them weather COVID-19.

The hospitality industry, more than any industry, has been devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak in the US. With over 8 million restaurant workers laid off or furloughed, and lost sales in excess of $80 billion and mounting, the human impact of this pandemic cannot be understated.

In times like these, maintaining and managing cash flow is paramount to ensuring small businesses are able to survive and rebuild when we return to a degree of normalcy.

"With dining room closures across the country and businesses in desperate need of cash, we had to provide our customers with an additional way to generate cash. Profitably selling some of their inventory can be a tedious, risky, and lengthy process. Our campaign with WineBid, and RWCF will not only mitigate the risks, but also help our dear restaurant workers. Our goal with this effort is to help restaurants turn their asset into a much-needed cash infusion that can help pay their bills and take care of their employees and families," says Konstantin Zvereff, BlueCart and BinWise CEO.

"WineBid is honored to offer its platform to BlueCart clients as part of our Trade Support Program (TSP). The Trade Support Program is designed to help restaurants maximize their returns on wine inventory and accelerate cash flow in these difficult times," says WineBid CEO Russ Mann. "WineBid is providing our services at significantly reduced rates and expedited payments to support restaurant workers across the country."

"In the last month and a half, diners and businesses have shown a tremendous amount of support for the hospitality industry and RWCF. We're excited to partner with BlueCart and WineBid so our crisis relief fund can reach more workers in need," says John deBary, co-founder and president of Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation.

About BlueCart, Inc.

BlueCart is an online and mobile procurement, management, and fulfillment platform for restaurants and wholesale food suppliers. BlueCart is designed to streamline and modernize the ordering process, while driving operational efficiencies and profitability.

About BinWise, Inc.

BinWise is a complete online platform for procurement, management, and fulfillment of wine, beer, and liquor. BinWise is designed by sommeliers to help restaurateurs become more successful by streamlining the operational aspects of beverage management.

About WineBid, Inc.

Established in 1996, WineBid is the largest online auction for rare and vintage wines, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Italian, and California wines. The WineBid website, iPhone and Android apps have more than 100,000 registered bidders worldwide. WineBid is based in Seattle, WA, with operations in Napa, CA.

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers and an industry in crisis with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

