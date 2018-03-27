Blue Marble Cocktails Receives Superior Ranking, Earning Four More Gold Medals from Chefs In America, American Masters of Taste

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Cocktails, maker of all-natural, ultra-premium, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, was just awarded four Superior Taste Gold Medals by Chefs In America, The American Masters of Taste Awards for the brand's Greyhound, Moscow Mule, Long Island and Coconut Island cocktails. This brings the total number of Gold Medals awarded to Blue Marble Cocktails to eight by the food and beverage judging organization over the past year.

Comprised of some 6,500 chefs and Masters of Taste, Chefs In America The American Masters of Taste has, for over 30 years, been selecting superior tasting products in world markets to recommend to taste professionals, and ultimately, to consumers. The American Masters of Taste conducts all taste panel judgings for Chefs In America.

These four additional awards continue a winning streak for Blue Marble Cocktails. In 2017 alone, awards and recognition received by Blue Marble Cocktails have included: Chefs In America's American Masters of Taste exclusive Gold Medal; Los Angeles International Spirits Competition; SIP Awards; New York International Spirits Competition; and, International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include: Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Marble-Rita, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages are non-GMO, and feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"Blue Marble Cocktails is always striving to become better, through our products, customer service and employee culture," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador, Alan Miller. "These awards are recognition of our team's talent and passion for creating a product line that features only the highest quality, all-natural products on earth."

About Chefs In America:

Chefs In America has an over 30-year history of organizing professional chefs in their national taste tests of food, beverage and culinary products. Their American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal leads consumers to America's superior tasting products.

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, and uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

For more information on Blue Marble Cocktails:

www.bluemarblecocktails.com

888.400.3090

phil@bluemarblecocktails.com

Instagram @bluemarblecocktailsofficial

Twitter: @BlueMarbleUPC

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bluemarblecocktails

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-marble-cocktails-receives-superior-ranking-earning-four-more-gold-medals-from-chefs-in-america-american-masters-of-taste-300620056.html

SOURCE Blue Marble Cocktails