Blue Marble Cocktails is the Official Beverage Sponsor of the Yelp Indy Elite Squad in the 2018 Indy Pride Parade

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Cocktails, maker of all-natural, ultra-premium, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, is proud to announce partnering with the Yelp Indy Elite Squad, at the upcoming 2018 Indy Pride Festival Parade on June 9th. The festival is being held at the Historic Military Park at White River State Park and is the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ people in Indiana, and one of the largest in the Midwest.

Sixteen lucky, Yelp elites will be sipping Blue Marble Cocktails and decked out in Blue Marble Cocktails swag, all while riding The Handle Bar bike through the Indy Pride parade. Clustertruck will be providing rainbow, Spiced Chickpea Bowls for Yelpers to munch on and pair with their Blue Marble Cocktail's as well. Find Yelp and Blue Marble Cocktail's at the beginning half of the parade, starting on Mass Ave and E. St. Clair Street, headed southwest down Mass Ave.

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"We are all about supporting our planet, the Blue Marble, and that means supporting the people that live on it. The LGBTQ community is part of Blue Marble Cocktails family in many ways. Myself and our entire team is extremely proud to be the official beverage sponsor of the Yelp Indy Elite Squad at this year's Indy Pride Parade.," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador Alan Miller. "It's also another way for us to show our love and support of LGBTQ+ people around the world."

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

