Blue Marble Cocktails Invited to Prestigious Battle of the Brands

Competition Pits Top Beverage Brands at Wine & Spirits Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Cocktails, maker of all-natural, ultra-premium, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, is one of only seven brands selected to participate in the "Brand Battle" to be held Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) 75th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas. Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that are non-GMO, and feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

The Brand Battle brings together producers of unique beverage brands to pitch their products and brand stories in front of a live audience and panel of industry leaders. For newer products, the competition is an opportunity to be in front of the country's leading wholesalers and distributors. Brands that do well are often signed to regional and national distribution contracts. This recognition brings Blue Marble Cocktails' brand to an even higher level than already established.

The WSWA represents its members before Congress, executive agencies, regulatory bodies, courts, and other alcohol beverage industry organizations. The association monitors and advocates on numerous federal, state, and regulatory issues affecting wine and spirits wholesalers and the beverage alcohol industry. The organization's annual convention showcases innovative new wine and spirits products from around the world; exciting mixology and tasting competitions; and new trends and topics for business owners, managers and employees in the year ahead.

"It is such an honor to be chosen to participate in this competition given the number of brands that are vying for a spot on this stage," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador, Alan Miller. "This is an amazing opportunity for us to get in front of decision makers and influencers who could help us continue to boost the reach and growth we've already experienced."

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

