OAKLAND, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Summary

Name of product: Blue Bottle Coffee Can

Hazard: The can lid may detach rapidly with force when opened, causing the beans to eject from the can, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy: Refund

Recall date: May 9, 2019

Units: About 194,000

Recall Details

Description: Blue Bottle is recalling all varieties of Hayes Valley Espresso, Bella Donovan, Giant Steps, Three Africas, and Night Light Decaf 170g/6oz whole bean Coffee Cans with all best-by dates. The white, cylinder-shaped coffee cans are printed with a logo of a blue bottle on the front. A white, plastic top covers the silver metal pull-tab at the top of the can. A best-by date is printed on the bottom of the can. For consumers who have already opened the product, there is no safety risk to consuming the coffee.

Remedy: Consumers should not open the cans and should return the product to the place they purchased it for a full refund. Coffee beans in opened cans are safe to continue using.

Consumer Contact: Consumers may return affected cans to the retailer or contact Blue Bottle toll-free at 1-888-222-6246 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday for instructions on how to return the can. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/coffeecanrecall

Incidents/Injuries: Blue Bottle has received 13 reports of the lid detaching rapidly with force when opened and the beans ejecting from the top of the can. One injury—a cut on the finger—has been reported.

Sold At: Blue Bottle cafes, bluebottlecoffee.com, Amazon.com, GoodEggs.com, Whole Foods Markets, Target, and other grocery retailers nationwide from August 2018 to May 2019.

Manufactured in: USA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-bottle-coffee-recalls-whole-bean-coffee-cans-due-to-injury-hazard-300847553.html

SOURCE Blue Bottle Coffee