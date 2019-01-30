Blue Bottle Coffee Announces Second Location In South Korea

Blue Bottle's Next Cafe in Seoul Slated to Open in Second Quarter of 2019

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bottle Coffee will delight coffee enthusiasts in Q2 2019 with its second cafe in South Korea, located in the Samcheong-dong neighborhood of Seoul. The new location will open under the direction of General Manager Heather Suh, who started her career in consulting and previously worked in the fashion industry as CFO for Kolon. The Samcheong-dong cafe will be Blue Bottle's second location in Seoul after its Seogngsu headquarters, also slated to open in Q2.

Home to traditional villages, artisan workshops, small museums, and distinctive restaurants, Samcheong-dong is an ideal hub for Blue Bottle—a coffee company known for its dedication to craftsmanship and quality. Surrounded by mountains, with stylish art galleries nestled among royal palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Samcheong-dong harmoniously blends ancient and modern elements. The new cafe will exist in balance with its surrounding landscape and allow guests to delight in the joy of the unfamiliar.

To share its story with the coffee community in Korea, Blue Bottle will host a special event with World Barista Champion Michael Phillips, who will offer a deep dive into the brand and his experience as a barista, followed by a Q&A session. "There are few places in the world more exciting to be a part of specialty coffee than Korea. We are entering the market with no preconceived notions and intend to listen closely to our guests, while still maintaining the core values that make our brand unique," said Phillips, Blue Bottle's Director of Coffee Culture.

Blue Bottle invites coffee professionals and anyone interested in working with the company to join them on January 31st:

Blue Bottle Korea Open House

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Information: Bluebottlecoffee_korea Instagram

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002. A self-declared coffee lunatic, James hand-roasted beans in a 182 square-foot potting shed and then delivered them to friends from his Peugeot wagon. Seventeen years later, Blue Bottle is now a network of more than 60 cafes in the U.S. and Japan. Delightfully, the company continues to grow, but remains united by the simple purpose of connecting the world to delicious coffee. Follow Blue Bottle Korea on Instagram, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

