Blood X Sweat X Tears Vodka Makes Hand Sanitizer to Protect Grocery Workers

EUGENE, Ore., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining dozens of distilleries worldwide, Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka is producing hand sanitizer in response to COVID-19. With gratitude, it is being donated and distributed to grocery workers, particularly within chain accounts that adopted Blood x Sweat x Tears early in the brand's life cycle, such as Albertsons, Pavilions, Vons, Ralphs, and WinCo.

Some of the 4-oz. bottles are being personally delivered by Blood x Sweat x Tears' dedicated salespersons, who also routinely bring lunch to entire teams of grocery workers. Otherwise, the hand sanitizer is available at the distillery in Eugene, Oregon, and is initially being distributed in the distillery's home state of Oregon, as well as in some brands' strongholds such as Texas, California, Florida, and Indiana. In each of these states, Southern Glazer's Wines & Spirits is distributing the sanitizer free of charge.

Jimmy Jones, a Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits' Senior Account Executive for Walmart and Sam's Club Chains, adds, "We are very happy to distribute Blood x Sweat x Tears' sanitizer for free. It has been a meaningful way for us to thank, protect, and show gratitude to grocery workers who are risking their own health for the greater good, and to also acknowledge that their safety will be an ongoing concern."

Blood x Sweat x Tears' owner and creator Umberto Luchini adds, "Our country was, and is, built on the shoulders of those who make, create, put in the work, do the tasks others might not want to do, and don't receive much credit for it. They're not forgotten per se, but they're not celebrated. We're now understanding how important they are. They keep us running. We are a small, independent group of makers ourselves and are proud to be there for our community. Rather than asking for help, we are focusing on how we can help."

Wolf Spirit Distillery is concurrently distilling Blood x Sweat x Tears vodka to meet demand. Chief maker Ben Green explains. "We are 100% grain-to-glass, so working long, hard hours is nothing new; in fact, we have always said that 'hard work comes easy.'"

About Wolf Spirit Distillery

In his late 40s and with his savings at stake, Umberto Luchini walked away from his CMO position at Campari America to launch Wolf Spirit Distillery, with the mission to live courageously with great purpose and to be honest and hell-bent on upending the system. Umberto and his team converted a laundromat into their distillery and have now adapted their distillery to produce hand-sanitizer, underscoring their DIY and maker spirit. Their flagship brand Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka is handcrafted using soft white winter wheat from Hamilton Ranch on Rattlesnake Ridge in Washington state and purified Cascade waters; it just won a Gold Medal in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Please follow Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka on Facebook and Instagram. The company also imports Tom of Finland Organic Vodka, which gives a full 5% of all profits to Tom of Finland Foundation which promotes tolerance toward all sexual orientations.

