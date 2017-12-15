blk.® Water Raises a Glass to Los Angeles Shelter with Donation of Over 500 Toys for Holidays

Innovative water brand partners with Flaunt magazine to celebrate the season while supporting Los Angeles Mission

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says peppermint-flavored spirits are the only relevant drinks in season this holiday? blk.® partnered with Flaunt magazine to host a celebration in preparation for Santa Claus while helping partygoers hydrate for a worthy cause.

The holiday soiree took place at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Party attendees had the opportunity to mix, mingle, drink and dance to the sounds of La Femme in the boutique hotel's chic setting. Unlike most glamorous La La Land parties, invited guests were asked to bring a gift — unwrapped and ready to find a home with a Southern California child in need. Numerous influencers, socialites and celebrities made an appearance while toting brand-new toys, stuffed animals and games for children of all ages, proving that the season of giving is in full swing in the City of Angels.

The more than 500 items collected by blk.® and Flaunt were donated to Los Angeles Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing help, hope and bright futures to men, women and children in need throughout the year. In addition to offering emergency overnight shelter, hot meals, clean clothing and showers, the Los Angeles organization works to make a long-term difference for suffering families. Rehabilitation programs, career development classes, community outreach opportunities, group counseling and mentorship programs are all offered at the center.

Didn't make it to the party but still want to help the shelter and its residents? Don't worry! Financial donations are always accepted on the mission's website.

On top of hydrating attendees in hip style at Flaunt's holiday party, blk.® donated cases of its fresh alkaline water that is infused with fulvic minerals to the shelter in hopes of providing a healthy boost of electrolytes and antioxidants to current residents. What could be merrier than that?

About blk.®

blk.® is the first functional beverage that enables the power of Mother Nature's secret weapon: fulvic trace minerals. Once these minerals are extracted and added to pure water, the water turns black naturally without the use of any artificial dyes or colorings while delivering powerful electrolytes, fulvic minerals and a high pH to consumers without any carbs, calories or sugar. To learn more and purchase blk.®, visit www.getblk.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Samantha Ratiner

1-818-961-7767

samantha@blkinternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blk-water-raises-a-glass-to-los-angeles-shelter-with-donation-of-over-500-toys-for-holidays-300572220.html

SOURCE blk.