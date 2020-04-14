Blake's Hard Cider Announces Online Shipping Available Nationwide

Rainbow Seeker Returns for the Third Year

ARMADA, Mich., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake's Hard Cider, the Midwest's largest craft cidery, announces it will now offer craft cider fans the convenience of purchasing ciders online and shipped directly to their home anywhere nationwide. Blake's fan-favorite ciders such as Triple Jam and the company's latest cider release, Rainbow Seeker, can be ordered now by visiting https://www.blakeshardcider.com/delivery/ "This pandemic has really given us some business challenges but it has also presented a great opportunity for creativity too. As a result, we have pulled ahead our plans to offer online availability and shipping in order to meet the demand from our fans," said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake's Hard Cider. "We are excited to make our ciders available online for everyone in the country to now enjoy." The new online shipping coincides with BHC's Rainbow Seeker, which is being released for the third time this April. As one of BHC's featured Kinder Ciders, Rainbow Seeker is a fun and refreshing pineapple semi-sweet cider. Blake's has partnered again with nonprofit, The LGBT National Hotline and funds raised from Rainbow Seeker merchandise sales will support its mission. "We are excited to bring back Rainbow Seeker for its third year this April," said Blake. "As the world now faces challenging and uncertain times, we believe this fun and fresh cider with its tropical pineapple notes will remind us to look forward to the future and find some light in the current trying circumstances." Since 1996, the LGBT National Hotline Help Center has been answering the call from the LGBTQ community, to end isolation, to provide support, acceptance and most of all respect, to each and every person who has reached out in their time of need. "We are delighted to be working with Blake's Hard Cider this year to bring awareness of the vital work we are doing to empower individuals in our community. Blake's support helps grow our services to be able to reach more people living alone and in fear," said Aaron Almanza, executive director of the LGBT National Hotline. Rainbow Seeker will be released in April and available until late summer. In 2017, Blake's Hard Cider announced that it would focus on creating and releasing products that give back to the community and tied its new #kindercider seasonals to philanthropic causes. Established in 2013, Blake's Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery and the largest in Michigan. Grown, brewed and packaged entirely on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, MI, Blake's Hard Cider was founded on the value of its almost 75-year farming history. For more information on Blake's Hard Cider, how to find Rainbow Seeker, order online or to donate to the LGBT National Hotline visit www.blakeshardcider.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blakes-hard-cider-announces-online-shipping-available-nationwide-301040220.html

SOURCE Blake's Hard Cider