Blake's Hard Cider Adds Fan Favorite Flavors Caramel Apple And Apple Lantern To Fall Lineup

ARMADA, Mich., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake's Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest's largest craft cidery, introduces two new flavors to the hard cider fall lineup with Caramel Apple and Apple Lantern. These unique hard cider flavors are part of the Blake's Limited Series and will be available for purchase in stores and online beginning mid-August, while supplies last.

Inspired by Blake's Farms hand-dipped cider mill caramel apples, Caramel Apple is a dessert-like semi-sweet hard cider and marries smooth caramel sweetness with tart green apples. Apple Lantern pairs the refreshing taste of hand-picked apples with the oven-roasted richness of pumpkin creating a crisp and perfectly spiced hard cider. The hard ciders feature 6.5% ABV. Find Blake's Hard Cider near you: https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/

BHC first introduced the Caramel Apple and Apple Lantern flavors five years ago exclusively in the Blake's Tasting Room on the farm in Armada, Michigan, a popular destination for autumn activities. Always a fan-favorite, every year both flavors have sold out within the first few weeks.

"Growing up on the farm in Michigan, cider has always been synonymous with cool fall days, tailgates with friends, bonfires and pumpkin carving," said Andrew Blake, owner of BHC. "Our Caramel Apple and Apple Lantern hard cider flavors bring fall to you and evoke those childhood memories. These flavors have been extremely popular at the orchard's tasting room for years. We listened to our fans and are now proud to share them with the rest of America."

Like Blake's full line of hard ciders, Caramel Apple and Apple Lantern are all-natural and gluten-free made from a five-apple blend of fresh-pressed Michigan apples grown and harvested on Blake's Orchard with no artificial flavorings or sweeteners.

Blake's Caramel Apple and Apple Lantern flavors will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz cans or ⅙-½ BBL. The ciders are sold throughout the company's 15 state footprint through Blake's Hard Cider distribution partners and at most major independent stores and grocery chains.

Established in 2013, Blake's Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake's Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.

