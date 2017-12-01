BiPro® Introduces First Caffeinated Protein Water Flavor

APPLETON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BiPro has introduced its first-ever caffeinated protein water. One bottle of the orange-flavored drink contains 100 milligrams of caffeine, equivalent to an eight ounce cup of coffee, and 20 grams of protein. With protein and caffeine together, it's a power-packed drink designed for busy, health-conscious consumers.

"Protein water is a very new product category and caffeinated protein water is extremely rare," said Polly Olson, vice president of sales, marketing and new business development. "We're excited to bring this unique product to the market and help people power through their days with clean protein and natural caffeine."

Orange BiPro Protein Water stays true to BiPro's clean label promise. The beverage is all natural and made of just six ingredients. The drink's caffeine content comes from guarana extract, a natural, plant-based source. Similar to other BiPro Protein Water flavors, the new product is just 90 calories per bottle with zero grams of sugar, fat or carbohydrates.

The benefits of protein in exercise are well documented, but caffeine is gaining a foothold as an ingredient that can improve peoples' workout routines. Various studies suggest that consuming caffeine before a workout can improve upper-body strength training and overall muscular performance. Another study found that ingesting caffeine before a 1500-meter run can improve one's time by an average of 4.2 seconds.

"More athletes are starting to embrace the power of caffeine," said Ben Leber, a former pro football player who uses BiPro. "Having caffeine and protein together is a game changer that can take your athletic performance and everyday health to the next level."

Orange is the fourth flavor of BiPro Protein Water, in addition to lemon, berry and peach. BiPro products are available at BiProUSA.com, Amazon.com, Lunds & Byerlys, Life Time Fitness and many other affiliate locations.

BiPro is a consumer brand of Agropur, inc.

