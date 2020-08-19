BioLift, the Botanical Beverage that Biohacks Your Body Clock and Eliminates the Post-Lunch Dip, Hits U.S. Shelves

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLift™ , a patented botanical beverage with a refreshing fruity taste, hits US shelves. The drink is formulated to sync with the body clock to overcome the afternoon slump known as Post Lunch Dip (PLD), which costs the US economy $134.6 billion per year due to lower productivity from employees at work. These hours are also the most dangerous hours of the day for work and road accidents.

For many people, pushing through this daily slump is challenging. A bottle of BioLift helps our body's circadian rhythm overcome the tiring midday slump known as ''Post Lunch Dip" (PLD) as it is light, refreshing, and doesn't leave you feeling edgy or agitated.

"BioLift was shown through 3 clinical trials to increase productivity, reduce brain fog, and maintain clarity for higher performance. But, unlike its caffeinated competitors, BioLift does not increase pulse or blood pressure," says Eli Faraggi, Founder of InnoBev.

InnoBev, the startup behind BioLift, uses the science of Chronobiology, defined by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, as "following the biological rhythms or the biology of time associated with our internal biological clocks." BioLift's functional properties help people bypass the tiredness integrated into our biological rhythms, especially between 1:00-4:00 PM when the human body typically wants to sleep.

"In these uncertain times, more people are working remotely and struggling with alertness and concentration," notes Faraggi. "The workforce is facing new challenges, and BioLift is a natural solution with uplifting benefits. Whether it be gamers, entrepreneurs, or health professionals working around the clock, BioLift can help individuals realize their full potential."

It is the perfect midday 'pick-me-up' — and it also works well in the morning and the evening. BioLift is the first beverage in the United States that is sweetened only by a low glycemic carob extract designed to reduce sugar fluctuation.

With over ten years of scientific studies, backing BioLift's efficacy, the formula is also being used by pilots traveling the world and tested and researched by the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, the Rambam hospital, and the Carmel Medical Center.

The energizing beverage is said to increase vigilance, focus significantly on work performance, and improve cognitive function and word recall. BioLift products are made with all-natural, high-quality plant extracts, such as ginkgo biloba, elderberry, and guarana.

BioLift Details:

BioLift is available in three refreshing varieties: Mandarin Orange, Melon Lime, and Mixed Berry.

All three flavors contain only 10mg of caffeine and are low-glycemic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and low in calories.

BioLift's properties allow the body to override fatigue, enhance focus, and increase performance.

BioLift improves alertness and cognitive performance for more than 120 minutes.

BioLift does not build tolerance over time and does not increase heart rate or blood pressure.

About BioLift

BioLift™ is a patented botanical beverage and the brainchild of Eli Faraggi, an Israel-based, award-winning entrepreneur. Eli and his team spent nearly a decade in a joint venture with International Flavors & Fragrances to create a great-tasting, scientifically proven, and botanical beverage that offers consumers a boost of sustained focus and enhanced alertness. BioLift is made with all-natural, high-quality plant extracts such as guarana (which offers just 10mg of natural caffeine), ginkgo biloba, and elderberry. BioLift's properties allow the body to override fatigue, enhance focus, and increase performance.

Scientific research and clinical trials have shown that BioLift is more effective than caffeine. BioLift is a refreshing beverage that offers an afternoon pick-me-up without the jitters, to improve productivity at work and maintain brain function.

