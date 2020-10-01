Billionaires Row Finest Luxury Champagnes and Billionaires Row Cuvée XO Cognac Partner with ReserveBar.com Online Luxury Spirits Company

ReserveBar Your Billionaires Row Bubbly and Billionaires Row Cuvée XO Cognac Today

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest Billionaires Row Premier- Champagne William L Benson Billionaires Row Premier Cru Brut Rosé and Billionaires Row Cuvée XO Cognac available today on ReserveBar.

Chairman/CEO William Benson of Billionaires Row and The BR team have sought out industry leaders to market for success. Now these fine beverages are available from the exclusive premium and luxury spirits ecommerce leader ReserveBar.

ReserveBar.com is the established leader in premium and luxury spirits ecommerce. ReserveBar is the destination for discovery of new releases, special limited editions, curated cocktail and mixology content, and bespoke gifting, including personalized engraved bottles, gift packaging and premium merchandise and accessories.

Patrick Ductant, Billionaires Row President is pleased with forming a revolutionary partnership with ReserveBar. "We are fortunate to have one of the finest e-commerce wine and spirit companies ReserveBar representing our brand Billionaires Row Spirits…Talk about game-changing," Patrick Ductant, President BR.

October 1, 2020 is the newest Billionaires Row Beverage Premier- Billionaires Row William L Benson Premier Cru Rarissime Rosé and Billionaires Row Cuvée XO Cognac all available today ReserveBar.

The Billionaires Row Cuvée XO Cognac release on Reservebar.com

www.reservebar.com/collections/billionaires-row

www.billionairesrow.com, @billionairesrow

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billionaires-row-finest-luxury-champagnes-and-billionaires-row-cuvee-xo-cognac-partner-with-reservebarcom-online-luxury-spirits-company-301144046.html

SOURCE Billionaires Row, LLC