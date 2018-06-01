Billionaires Row Announces Patrick Ductant President Billionaires Row Brandy Division

Patrick Ductant CEO and Co-Founder Venturion Marketing Group Named President Billionaires Row Brandy Division

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Billionaires Row proudly introduces Patrick Ductant President of Billionaires Row Brandy Division. Mr. Ductant joins the Billionaires Row Brand to lead the new Luxury Spirits Brandy Division spearheading the release of the XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row product.

The Billionaires Row Company designs, develops and markets luxury goods for the modern trendsetting and affluent consumer by infusing new cutting edge concepts and iconic fundamentals into every product experience. One of many core values at Billionaires Row is to focus on the desires of our clients. This product XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row will surely bring satisfaction to fine Brandy and Cognac clients everywhere.

Patrick Ductant brings a history of success beginning with Carnival Luxury Cruise Lines in Product Line Services and Accounting. Patrick Ductant is currently serving as CEO and is Co-Founder of The Venturion Marketing Group. The Venturion Marketing Group is a successful investment and real estate projects marketing firm.

"I'm pleased to accept the appointment as President of Billionaires Row Brandy. We look forward to introducing the 'first of many' new products: XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row to our clientele," Patrick Ductant, President Billionaires Row Brandy Division.

"A Billionaires Row Brandy division Executive Officer represents the Billionaires Row Brand. As the Brand continues to grow Visionary Executive Officers are important to ensure The Billionaires Row Brand stays a leading Global Luxury Brand held to quantifiable luxury standards. We anticipate enthusiastic reviews with the release of XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row under President Patrick Ductant," William Benson, Billionaires Row Founder.

www.BillionairesRow.com

SOURCE Billionaires Row