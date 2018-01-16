Big Opportunity. Small Unit. Scotsman Introduces New Undercounter Flake And Nugget Compact Units

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get the nugget and flake ice your customers love anywhere you need it with Scotsman's new Essential™ Nugget and Essential™ Flaker. With a proven, robust freezer design and sealed bearings, you'll have the reliable machine your facility requires – with a more compact design. These units are ideally suited for use in healthcare, foodservice and school applications.

The Essential™ Advantage

Maintenance free bearings ensure maximum reliability and contribute to a long machine lifetime

Stainless steel evaporator for maximum durability

3 Year parts and labor warranty; 5 Year parts warranty on the compressor

Only 24" wide, these ice makers can be placed in the tightest locations

Optional floor mount kit lowers height to 33.5"

Meets new US federal energy efficiency requirements

With Scotsman Essential™ units, you get the ice you need, exactly where you need it. Plus, all products are manufactured and tested at our award-winning facility in South Carolina, ensuring each machine works exactly like it should.

About Scotsman Ice Systems

As one of the world's largest manufacturers of ice systems, with more than 300 models of ice machines, storage bins, and ice and water dispensers, Scotsman is dedicated to developing today's most innovative ice solutions. Committed to US manufacturing, Scotsman manufactures 99% of our equipment at our award-winning production facility in Fairfax, South Carolina. Scotsman has earned the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award, as well as, the recipient of the ENERGY STAR® Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Product Design. For more information, visit www.Scotsman-Ice.com.

