BevMo! Tests Curbside Pickup At Two Stores

A "Sidecar" With a Twist: San Francisco and Walnut Creek Stores To Deliver Directly To Customers' Vehicles

CONCORD, Calif., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BevMo! customers can now go directly from online to no line with the introduction of a new curbside delivery program being tested at two of the West Coast beverage retailer's Bay Area stores.

The curbside program, which launched this week at one of the retailer's Walnut Creek stores (2940 N. Main St.) and one of its San Francisco locations (1301 Van Ness), has designated parking spots for those who have ordered their drinks, food or party supplies online, and wish to have them delivered straight to their vehicle. There is no charge for the curbside service, and there is no minimum purchase amount required.

Customers simply order online (bevmo.com), and text "PICKUP" to the number on the Curbside Pickup sign when they have arrived at the store. A BevMo! employee will then walk out to the vehicle with the delivery within minutes.

"Enhancing the customer experience is an integral part of our strategy, from robotic assistance in-store and door-to-door deliveries to more personalized communications and offers. This is just our latest effort to make the shopping experience as convenient and effortless as possible," said Dimitri Haloulos, CEO of BevMo! "This will serve as a pilot program, with the intent to roll-out the curbside delivery offering to additional stores in the coming months."

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington.

