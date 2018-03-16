BevMo! Kicks Off Largest 5-Cent Wine Event Of The Past 11 Years

More Than 400 Wines Included In Four-Week Sale; 72 New Wines Added

CONCORD, Calif., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a jump on spring with the launch of its first "5-Cent Wine Event" of the year next week, BevMo! will feature more than 400 wines in the sale, a record number for the semi-annual event.

The spring edition of the "5-Cent Wine Event" will feature more than 70 new wines, including a number of 90+ rated award-winning labels, exclusive items and limited edition bottles.

The premise of the sale has not changed in its 11-year history: When buying one bottle featured in the "5-Cent Wine Event" at full price, the second bottle of the same wine can be purchased for one nickel. The event will run from March 20- April 16 at all 165 BevMo! locations in California and Arizona.

"We're heading into our 11th year of this ever-popular event, and this year's first one is likely to be our best to date," said Brian Bowden, head of merchandising at BevMo! "It's a record number of wines being offered, and it marks the most 90+-rated wines we've ever featured. What a great opportunity to save, stock up, or savor something new."

Bowden points to a few must-have bottles that are new to the sale, and should make the list of any wine lover looking to take advantage of the "5-Cent Event." These include:

2016 Matchbook Chardonnay – 92 Pts. from Wine Enthusiast. The Matchbook Dunnigan Hills Chardonnay hits all the marks with the 2016 vintage.

An exciting limited edition selection is the Wild Ridge 2014 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. Grown on a small vineyard on the western edge of the Sonoma Coast, this wine offers layers of black fruit with notes of spice and tea-like flavors, silky tannins, well balanced with a very long elegant finish.

A favorite among the wine team at BevMo! is the Bonny Doon "A Proper Claret." A fun wine to enjoy now, this wine actually has seven different varietals in the final blend.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bevmo-kicks-off-largest-5-cent-wine-event-of-the-past-11-years-300615427.html

SOURCE BevMo!