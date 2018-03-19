BevMo! Enlists Customers Help In Creating New Wine Portfolio

West Coast Beverage Retailer Works With Panel of Consumers To Identify And Select Dozens of New Wines

CONCORD, Calif., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When setting out to create an entirely new collection of wines that will appeal to a wide array of customers, BevMo! went straight to the source: its customers.

Late last year, the West Coast beverage retailer gathered nearly 70 consumers for one night to help it create new wine offerings by having them taste-test hundreds of prototypes and samples to determine which ones would be worthy of making it onto BevMo!'s shelves.

The exhaustive process began weeks earlier as the consumer panel provided input on everything from prices and label designs to desired flavor profiles of specific varietals. The judges ultimately helped the retailer identify "gaps" across selections and price points.

"Essentially, we set out to fill in those areas in which we saw opportunity to offer specific varietals with distinct tastes at great values," said Hana Kim, senior director, marketing and own brand strategy, who oversaw the testing process. "Enlisting a wide range of consumers to help us find and fill those gaps was the most effective way possible to launch this new line. It was the ultimate in customer feedback."

Approximately three-dozen wines have begun appearing at BevMo! stores. The new wines debuted earlier this year, and additional labels and varietals will be introduced on a rolling basis throughout the year. Consumer input will remain the linchpin of these future product introductions.

The new wines include such varietals as Malbec, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Rosé, and others, and will feature wines from Italy, Argentina, South Africa and California. The bulk of these wines will range from $3.99 to $39.99 per bottle, but a number of future premium offerings will carry higher price points.

BevMo! identified a number of wineries throughout the globe to take part in this effort. Each potential partner was provided input from the consumer panel and BevMo!'s own internal wine team. In total, the retailer worked with nearly 20 suppliers and wineries to create the collection.

"We really changed the dialogue with this consumer-centric approach," said Ms. Kim. "Instead of going to the suppliers and wineries first, we spoke with our customers to get first-hand knowledge of what was needed and what was desired. Only then did we go to suppliers, new and old, to bring this vision to life. It's been a great experience."

The majority of the new wines will be added to the growing list of high quality wines participating in the retailer's popular "Five-Cent Wine Event," a semi-annual sale where select wines can be purchased for a nickel when purchasing the same wine at its full price.

Given the success of the consumer-led wine expansion, BevMo! is expected to mimic the process for spirits and other categories in the coming months.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bevmo-enlists-customers-help-in-creating-new-wine-portfolio-300615930.html

SOURCE BevMo!