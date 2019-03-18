BevMo! Adds Spirits Into The Mix (& Match) At Year's First 5-Cent Wine Event

For First Time, Customers Can Combine Wine and Spirits Purchases In Bi-Annual Nickel-Sale PromotionMore than 400 Wines Will Be Featured In This Year's Lineup, Beginning March 19.



CONCORD, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BevMo! will be mixing things up a bit for the years' first "5-Cent Event," as it has announced that vodka, tequila, whiskey and other spirits are included in the sale, and can be matched with wine purchases to take advantage of the five-cent sale price.

The semi-annual sale will begin March 19 and run through April 22 at all BevMo! California locations.

For the first time in the sale's 12-year history, customers can purchase a select bottle of wine or spirit at full price and then choose a second bottle of equal or lesser value for five cents. In the past, there was no mixing and matching across the wine and spirits aisles.

More than 400 wines will be part of the "5-Cent Wine Event," as well as more than 40 different spirits brands, including Svedka Vodka, Malibu Rum, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire, and El Jimador Tequila in California.

On the wine side, there will be a number of critically acclaimed offerings, ranging from 90+ rated and Gold Medal winners, exclusive items and limited edition bottles. Some of the more noteworthy labels include Rosenblum Rockpile Vineyard Zinfandel, Matchbook Dunnigan Hills Chardonnay, Tapiz Malbec, Coppola Chardonnay and Clos du Bois Reserve Chardonnay.

This year, nearly a dozen of the 17 new wines introduced to the sale are the result of a recent shopper tasting panel created by BevMo!, where hundreds of wines were judged by customers to determine which ones would be added to the event's line-up of wines.

Now in it's 12th year, the famed "5-Cent Event" is a bi-annual sale where shoppers can buy select bottles at full price, and receive the second bottle for just five cents. Last year, BevMo! re-introduced the once popular option of "mixing and matching" different wines from the sale, and this year marks the first time spirits have been thrown into the mix.

"This year should be incredibly exciting to see how people cross the aisle to take advantage of this unique sale," said Josiah Knutsen, SVP of merchandising at BevMo! "But no matter if you're a just a wine consumer or exclusively a spirits shopper, this sale is perfect for all tastes."

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

