NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The beverage processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The global beverage processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. The rise in consumer spending on fast-moving consumer goods such as soft drinks, beer, and nutritional beverages have driven the market for beverage processing equipment. However, the rising power and energy costs are inhibiting the growth of the beverage processing equipment market.



By type, the filtration equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The filtration equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This equipment helps to enhance the product quality and shelf life of beverages by removing solid particles and harmful bacteria present in it.



Some beverages with natural ingredients such as raw juices have high content of particles and organisms that may affect the quality of the beverage; filtration equipment helps in the removal of these particles and organisms. The membrane filtration is used at a high rate in the processing of fruit juice, beer, and soft drinks is driving the filtration equipment segment in the beverage processing equipment market.



By beverage type, the dairy beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on beverage type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy beverages.The dairy beverages segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it has an enormous global market potential due to the increasing consumer preference for flavored milk over white milk.



The rising demand for flavored and fortified milk is driving the growth of dairy processing equipment market.

RoW (Rest of the World) is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the beverage processing equipment market, due to an increase in the demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



The demand for beverage processing equipment remains high due to the growing need for alcoholic beverages and healthy beverages in the South American countries. Moreover, the rise in the purchasing power of consumers and increased demand for healthy beverages have created profitable opportunities for beverage manufacturers to offer healthier beverages in the market.



The global beverage processing equipment market is segmented region-wise and includes a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• Krones Group (Germany)

• Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

• SPX Flow (US)

• JBT Corporation(US)

• KHS GmbH(Germany)

• Pentair(US)

• Praj Industries (India)



This report segments the beverage processing equipment market on the basis of type, beverage type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the beverage processing equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, government regulations, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the beverage processing equipment market is flourishing



