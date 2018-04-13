Beverage Market in the United States: Analysis 2012-2017 with Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.

Carbonated beverages will continue to lead the market in dollar volume through 2022, but sales will continue to sag as consumers opt for less sugary beverages and for beverage categories with healthier options. The migration away from soda will keep driving growth in bottled water, coffee, and tea, all of which will have a CAGR of at least 4% during the forecast period. Despite the occasional controversy, energy and sports drinks remain popular with Millennials as well as sub-segments such as gamers and athletes, and consumer trend-savvy innovation in this arena will also drive market opportunities growth.

Despite the general maturity of the top packaged beverage categories -with bottled water as a notable exception- beverage manufacturers and marketers can pinpoint various opportunities for future growth.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading categories in retail packaged beverages, spanning all sections of the grocery store, and detailing how marketing tools, clean labels, environmental consciousness, packaging, and marketing tools can all lead to profitable innovation.

Report Coverage

Bottled and Enhanced Waters

Carbonated Beverages

Energy & Sports Drinks

Juices

Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea

Dairy Beverages & Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Scope

Methodology

Market Size and Growth

Table U.S. Retail Sales of Select Beverage Categories, 2017 vs. 2022P (in millions of dollars)

Key Opportunities for Future Growth

Clean Label

Environmental Concerns

Packaging

Health and Well-Being

New, Different, Exotic, and Scientific

Crossing Categories

Online Shopping

Finding Winning Brands

Supporting a Cause

Foodservice Environment

Consumer Trends

2. Bottled and Enhanced Waters

The Category

Bottle Water Retail Sales Approach $18 Billion in 2017

Category to Approach $24 Billion by 2022

Table U.S. Bottled Water Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment

A Mature Category with a Clean Label Product

Several Competitive Paths Available

Cause-Related

Status Conscious

Leveraging Success

Product Developments

Table Selected New Products

Bottled Water in Foodservice

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Bottled Water, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Bottled Water by Flavor Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Bottled Waters Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume bottled water)

3. Carbonated Beverages

The Category

Retail Sales of Carbonated Beverages Near $39 Billion in 2017

Category to Drop to $36 Billion by 2022

Table U.S. Carbonated Beverages Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment

Impact of Sugar Taxes

Healthy Sodas

Craft Sodas

Market Leaders Experiment

Product Development

Table Selected New Products

Carbonated Beverages in Foodservice

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Carbonated Beverages by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Diet Colas Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume diet colas)

4. Energy & Sports Drinks

The Category

Retail Sales of Energy & Sports Drinks at Almost $27 Billion in 2017

Sales to Approach $35 Billion by 2022

Table U.S. Energy & Sports Drink Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment

Product Line Extensions

The Caffeine Connection

Dairy-Based Energy Drinks

Natural Energy Sources

Product Development

Table Selected New Products

Energy Drinks in Foodservice

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Energy/Sports Drinks, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Energy/Sports Drinks by Form, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Energy Drinks/Shots Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume Energy Drinks/Shots)

Table Energy Drinks Consumed Per Household in Last 30 Days, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume energy drinks)

Table Thirst Quenchers/Sports Drinks Servings per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume thirst quenchers/sports drinks)

5. Juices

The Category

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Sales Drop to $19.4 Billion in 2017

Category Sales Projected to Dip to $19 Billion by 2022

Table U.S. Fruit and Vegetable Juice Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment

Going Green

Target Markets

Juice for Kids

Product Development

Table Selected New Products

Juice in Foodservice

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Juice by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Orange Juice by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Frozen Orange Juice Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume frozen orange juice beverages)

Table Glasses of Orange Juice (Canned/Bottled/Cartons) Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume orange juice in cans, bottles, or cartons)

Table Glasses of Frozen Orange Juice Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume frozen orange juice)

Table Glasses of Other Fruit Juices Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume other fruit juices)

Table Glasses of Tomato/Vegetable Juices Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume tomato/vegetable juices)

6. Coffee & Ready-to-Drink Coffee

The Category

Sales Exceed $14 Billion in 2017

Growth to $18 Billion Forecast by 2022

Table U.S. Coffee Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment

Cold Brewed Not Slowing Down

Bulletproof Coffee

Nitro Coffee

Coffee Crossovers

Product Development

Table Selected New Products

Coffee in Foodservice

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Coffee by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Coffee: Ground Vs. Whole Bean, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Ground Coffee by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Instant Coffee Mixes by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Instant Flavored Coffee Mixes by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Unsweetened Instant Coffees, Regular Vs. Decaffeinated, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Espresso Coffee Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume espresso coffee)

Table Brands of Coffee Drinks Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume coffee drinks)

Table Brands of Instant Coffee Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume instant coffee)

Table Cups of Regular Ground Coffee Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume regular ground coffee)

Table Cups of Decaffeinated Ground Coffee Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume decaffeinated ground coffee)

Table Cups of Instant Coffee Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume instant coffee)

7. Tea & Ready-to-Drink Tea

The Category

Retail Sales of Tea & Ready-to-Drink Tea Approach $8 Billion in 2017

Tea Category Sales to Approach $10 Billion by 2022

Table U.S. Tea Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P(in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment

Matcha Tea

Moringa Tea

Sencha Tea

Cold Pressed Tea

Crossover Teas

Product Development

Table Selected New Products

Tea in Foodservice

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Tea by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Ready-To-Drink Iced Tea by Types, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Ready-To-Drink Iced Tea Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume ready-to-drink iced tea beverages)

Table Brands of Instant Iced Tea Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume instant iced tea beverages)

Table Consumption Rates for Iced Teas by Sweetener Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Cups of Regular Tea Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume regular tea)

Table Cups of Instant Iced Tea Mix Tea Consumed per Day Per Household, 2007-2017 (percent of U.S. households that consume instant iced tea mix)

8. Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages

The Category

Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages Sales Hovering Around $22 Billion

2022 Sales Levels Will Mirror 2012

Table U.S. Dairy and Non-Dairy Beverages Category Retail Dollar Sales, 2012-2022P (in millions of dollars and percent change)

Competitive Environment: Dairy Beverages

Organic, Grassfed, and Raw

Dairy Companies Seek Plant Based Alternative Providers

Mixing Milk and Vegetables

Milk-Based Refrigerated Coffee Drinks

Traditional Marketing Still Prevails

Product Development

Table Selected New Dairy Products

Competitive Environment: Non-Dairy Milk Alternative Beverages

Potential for Dairy/Plant-Based Combination Beverages

Extending the Source List

The Sustainability Factor

Plant Milk Everywhere

Processing as a Marketing Point

Product Development

Table Selected New Non-Dairy Beverage Products

Milk in Foodservice

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Consumer Trends

Table Consumption Rates for Dairy Beverages by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Consumption Rates for Non-Dairy Beverages by Type, 2007-2017 (percent of households)

Table Brands of Non-Dairy Beverages Consumed Most Often by Households, 2007-2017 (percent of households that consume non-dairy beverages)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6w4ftt/beverage_market?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverage-market-in-the-united-states-analysis-2012-2017-with-forecasts-to-2022-300629493.html

SOURCE Research and Markets