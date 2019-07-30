Bev Welcomes Tara Hannaford As President

Spirits Industry Veteran Joins The Female-Led, Mission-First Beverage Company



LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bev , the mission-driven, digital-first and community-centric brand that is redefining the landscape within male dominated spaces, announces Tara Hannaford has been appointed President. As one of the few female industry executives and as a future key player in Bev's growth, Hannaford will apply her proficiency and knowledge of beverage distribution and innovation to develop strategies for new key markets as well as assist in expanding the brand's product portfolio.

With more than 10 years of industry experience, Hannaford comes to Bev from Casamigos where she was the Vice President of Sales and played a pivotal role in the company's exit for $1 billion. Hannaford has helped businesses successfully launch products in major U.S. markets, expand distribution, develop tailored sales programs as well as help build and grow talented teams. Beyond Casamigos, she brings experience across the spirits category, including positions with Stoli Group, DeLeon Tequila, Peligroso Spirits and Hawaii Sea Spirits.

"Bev is what I've been waiting for," said Tara Hannaford, President of Bev. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to affect change in an industry that has often been insulated from it and to do things better than they've been done before, all while inspiring and elevating female leadership and community in wine and spirits. It is an honor to work alongside Bev's Founder, weaving Bev's core mission with an effective commercial strategy for authentic brand affinity and long-term growth."

"Tara is a dream hire for a company at any stage, her track record speaks for itself," said Alix Peabody, CEO and Founder of Bev. "The fact that she's joined us speaks volumes not only about the culture and community we are building, but also how important our mission is for the industry as a whole."

About Bev

Founded by Alix Peabody in May 2017, Bev is a beverage company out of Venice, California. They are breaking the glass by challenging male-dominated industries and building a more inclusive, respectful drinking culture. Bev wants to create a mission-driven community that encourages everyone to experience fun on their own terms. Their first product is the refreshingly crisp and dry, canned California rosé wine made with the highest quality grapes from the central coast of California. This proprietary blend has bright aromatics of strawberry, raspberry, white peach and watermelon. Made specifically for a can, every can of Bev has 11.9% ABV, 0 grams of sugar, and 3 grams of carbs. Bev is currently available in California and Nashville as well as available online nationwide. For more information about Bev, please visit drinkbev.com.

