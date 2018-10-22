Better Juice Reduces All Types of Sugar in Juice

ASHDOD, Israel, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Patented natural process converts sugar to fibers in just one-step

Better Juice Ltd. has developed innovative technology to reduce the load of simple sugars in orange juice. The patent-pending enzymatic technology uses all-natural ingredients to convert monosaccharides and disaccharides (fructose, glucose, and sucrose) into prebiotic and other non-digestible fibers and sugars, while keeping the juicy flavor of the beverage.

Popular juices, such as orange juice and apple juice, have nearly 1 oz. (25 g) of sugar per 1-cup serving (250 ml). Although juice contains the vitamins and minerals you'd find in fresh produce, it's devoid of most of the natural dietary fiber as an outcome of traditional methods of juicing. In addition to its intrinsic health benefits, fiber also adds to the feeling of fullness.

Better Juice's process harnesses a natural enzymatic activity in non-GMO microorganisms to convert a portion of the simple fructose, glucose, and sucrose sugars into fibers and other non-digestible natural sugars. The process works on all types of sugars. Yet the process preserves the great flavor and the full complement of vitamins and other nutrients inherent in the fruits. The technology was developed in collaboration with Hebrew University in Rehovot, Israel.

"This natural non fermentative process occurs without adding or removing ingredients," says Eran Blachinsky, PhD, Founder and CEO of Better Juice. "It also will not alter the flavor or aroma of the juice." Better Juice uses an advanced solution that involves just one short and simple pass-through step in the juice-making process, allowing the product to be marketed at a price point comparable to other premium juice products."

"While the process does slightly reduce the sweetness of the juice," explains Blachinsky, "It actually brings out more of the fruit flavor, making for a better-tasting juice product overall."

Better Juice conducted several trials with different beverage companies and succeeded in reducing sugars in orange juice from 30%, up to 80%. The start-up can now provide proof of concept for orange juice.

Mono-and disaccharides - often called "simple sugars" - are easy for the body to digest and thus quickly metabolized. If the energy they provide can't be used, it is converted to fat and stored. But when these individual sugar molecules link up, they become prebiotic fibers that are non-digestible. The shorter of these fibers, called oliggosaccharides, are still sweet yet have been shown to bestow a number of health benefits, from protecting against disease to helping manage weight. There are other natural monosaccharides that are not easily digested. These sugars have no glycemic index and low caloric values.

"Consumers, especially children, enjoy drinking natural juices but are not always aware of the less nutritious aspects of juice," notes Blachinsky. "They want the whole package - great flavor, health, and natural ingredients, including the fibers that are essential part of fruits."

The company will market an advanced device with the unique technology to fruit juice producers and, eventually, to cafés and restaurants.

