Best-Dressed Bubbly: Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Returns for 90th Oscars®

image courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Few are nominated, and even fewer walk the stage in victory, but everyone at the 90th Oscars® will drink like a winner thanks to Piper-Heidsieck! The most-awarded Champagne house of the century returns to the world's most glamorous red carpet as the sole Champagne to be served during the 90th Oscars awards season. To mark the milestone occasion, Piper-Heidsieck has created a stunning limited-edition magnum that captures the elegance of Hollywood's Golden Age. This best-dressed bottle is engraved with "90th Oscars®" and adorned with a 360-degree golden appliqué that evokes the Art Deco architecture of legendary Los Angeles theaters like the Crest, Pantages, and the Wiltern. After all, a beautiful bubbly deserves a beautiful bottle!



In addition to the awards ceremony on March 4th, Piper-Heidsieck Champagne will be poured at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Governors Ball, and other events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Alas, the limited-editon Oscars magnum is not for sale, but you can still sip like the stars because the wine within the bottle is the widely-available and acclaimed Champagne Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut. A seductive and superb wine to savor while you watch the Oscars, Piper-Heidsieck connects you to a long Hollywood tradition - Marilyn Monroe famously started her day with a glass of Piper-Heidsieck and this iconic Champagne's strong connection to cinema dates back to 1933!