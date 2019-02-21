Belvedere Vodka Returns to Vanity Fair's Annual Campaign Hollywood During Oscar® Week

Weeklong Celebration to Feature Belvedere Vodka as Exclusive Vodka Partner



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Belvedere Vodka will be the exclusive vodka poured during Vanity Fair's monumental twentieth season of Campaign Hollywood, celebrating the year's best talent. Guests will enjoy Belvedere offerings throughout the week at key events with the brand's signature moments taking place at this this evening's event, Vanity Fair and Lancôme Paris Toast Women in Hollywood, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones, Ava DuVernay and Zendaya, and on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party.

"We are thrilled to continue our valued relationship with Vanity Fair during the film industry's most exciting time of the year," said Carlos Zepeda, VP, Belvedere Vodka at Moët Hennessy USA. "Partnering with Vanity Fair to honor films, actors and thought leaders is in line with Belvedere Vodka's brand philosophy, and we look forward to celebrating those that make the world a beautiful and diverse place."

The events and activations are specially curated to showcase the nuances of the partnership with custom Belvedere Vodka cocktails, branded bars and interactive moments. A snapshot of the week's invite-only events, where Belvedere Vodka will be the exclusive vodka served, can be found below:

Tuesday, February 19

Vanity Fair and L'Oréal Paris host the first annual New Hollywood Party cocktail event at Ysabel in West Hollywood, a celebration of today's up-and-coming stars.



Thursday, February 21

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Paris toast Women in Hollywood, hosted by Radhika Jones, Ava DuVernay and Zendaya, at Soho House West Hollywood. The event will celebrate leading and inspirational women in the entertainment industry. Belvedere Vodka will curate three signature cocktails crafted with the evening's theme in mind.



Friday, February 22

Vanity Fair and Genesis host a celebratory cocktail party for one of the year's most notable films at Cecconi's in West Hollywood.



Sunday, February 24

Vanity Fair's "VF Viewing Dinner" for campaign sponsors at Sunset Tower Hotel will feature a Belvedere Vodka custom bar, specialty cocktails and an interactive demonstration by National Brand Ambassador Brian Stewart.



Sunday, February 24

Vanity Fair's legendary Oscar After-Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center will feature two Belvedere Vodka bars serving specially crafted cocktails to commemorate the evening, and an interactive Belvedere photo booth for guests to capture those Instagram-worthy "party pics."



Follow Belvedere on Instagram @belvederevodka or visit www.BelvedereVodka.com



ABOUT BELVEDERE VODKA

Produced in the one of the world's longest continuously operating Polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere was the first to generate a new standard of excellence by establishing the super- premium vodka category. Today, Belvedere's distinctive taste and uncompromising integrity are recognized internationally by discriminating vodka enthusiasts who appreciate its dynamic and complex character. Crafted using only superior grade Polska rye and water from its own local pristine source, Belvedere is all natural, contains zero additives or sugar, and is produced in accordance with the legal requirements of Polska Vodka. Its taste profile is structured, elegant and balanced, with a subtle sweetness, rich mouthfeel and smooth, clean finish.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belvedere-vodka-returns-to-vanity-fairs-annual-campaign-hollywood-during-oscar-week-300799531.html

SOURCE Belvedere Vodka